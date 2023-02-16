The team coached by Sottil has resumed training in the last few hours in view of the upcoming championship matches. Here’s how it went

Udinese he started working again yesterday afternoon in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that wants and needs to win again and get noticed in our championship. At the moment, the seventh place occupied is not worth Europe because Turin is up front due to the direct clashes and this is one of the many reasons why the club has to start grinding again as shown in the first meetings of this season. The next match will be against the neroazzurri coached by Simone Inzaghi and the victory would give the environment a lot of confidence which is what has been lacking in recent weeks.

Yesterday the team met again sui campi del Bruseschi and the usual post-match championship routine was staged. Whoever took to the field and played most of the match performed differentiated work, while all the others took to the field and carried out a normal training session. In the viewfinder, however, there is already the San Siro match, given that (as previously mentioned) it is a match that no team wants to make mistakes and indeed everyone wants to give their all to be able to earn the final three very important points for the standings and for Europe.

I recovered — The condition of Florian Thauvin (special observation of these weeks) is constantly improving and consequently we can expect more and more minutes from him in view of the next championship matches. At the same time, the situation regarding Roberto "El Tucu" Pereyra must always be evaluated. He left the field after only 45 minutes against Sassuolo and who has not yet reached the best shape and physical condition of him. Only in the next few hours, however, will we have some more info on the players.

February 15 – 12:00

