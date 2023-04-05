Home World News Udinese – Tucu is not here, here is the substitute / The starting midfield
World

News Udinese – Tucu is not here, here is the substitute / The starting midfield

by admin
News Udinese – Tucu is not here, here is the substitute / The starting midfield

Captain Pereyra continues to work ahead of the next match, even if he won’t be among the starters. Here is the starting midfield

Andrea Sottil’s team continues to work on the Bruseschi training grounds and must find a solution to a big problem: the absence of Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra from the next championship match. The captain received yet another yellow card against Bologna and as a result he will have to sit out for one match and serve the suspension. At this point it’s up to the technician to find a top-level solution to be able to make up for the absence of a fundamental player for the group like the Argentine. Let’s not waste any more time and go see who will take the field from the first minute knowing that Pereyra will not be able to be in the match.

The first player willing to do anything to get a starting shirt is Lazar Samardzic. In this case there should be no doubts given that the Serbian has become one of the new coach’s essentials. His plays are officially indispensable and we must always try to put them on the pitch. We know for sure that the Brazilian will return behind him Walace. His absence against Bologna was felt and even too much, Sottil can’t wait to have him in front of the defense to shield the attacks of all the opponents. Third place is the most coveted and to date a real two-person ballot has opened.

Very lively ballot

On the one hand Slovenian Sandi Lovric e on the other the German of Turkish origins Tolgay Arslan. Two players who are doing well this season and who want to take a chance in the next match. To date, the Slovenian seems to be the favourite, but between now and Saturday afternoon it is difficult to make a certain prediction. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news and info arriving in view of the match against Monza. Here’s who will be the new penalty taker <<

See also  United States, the generals deny Biden: “He should not have left Kabul. Now I risk attacks on the US "

April 5 – 08:56

© breaking latest news

You may also like

The absences and rumors of divorce: the disturbances...

Scotland arrests husband of former pro-independence leader and...

Kai Haverc can’t live without sweets | Sport

Swisscom wins CHIP mobile network test

Cefalù, 29 job grants banned for the unemployed:...

he was only 28 years old, he worked...

Syria: our Easter after the earthquake

Collaborative detection and tracking intelligence sharing to enhance...

Showcase [email protected] confirmed for tonight, follow it with...

son of Stefan Kretzmar in the German national...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy