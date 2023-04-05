Captain Pereyra continues to work ahead of the next match, even if he won’t be among the starters. Here is the starting midfield

Andrea Sottil’s team continues to work on the Bruseschi training grounds and must find a solution to a big problem: the absence of Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra from the next championship match. The captain received yet another yellow card against Bologna and as a result he will have to sit out for one match and serve the suspension. At this point it’s up to the technician to find a top-level solution to be able to make up for the absence of a fundamental player for the group like the Argentine. Let’s not waste any more time and go see who will take the field from the first minute knowing that Pereyra will not be able to be in the match.

The first player willing to do anything to get a starting shirt is Lazar Samardzic. In this case there should be no doubts given that the Serbian has become one of the new coach’s essentials. His plays are officially indispensable and we must always try to put them on the pitch. We know for sure that the Brazilian will return behind him Walace. His absence against Bologna was felt and even too much, Sottil can’t wait to have him in front of the defense to shield the attacks of all the opponents. Third place is the most coveted and to date a real two-person ballot has opened.

Very lively ballot — On the one hand Slovenian Sandi Lovric e on the other the German of Turkish origins Tolgay Arslan. Two players who are doing well this season and who want to take a chance in the next match. To date, the Slovenian seems to be the favourite, but between now and Saturday afternoon it is difficult to make a certain prediction.

