The team continues to work in view of the next meetings. Here are all the latest on the midfield and above all what could change

The Juventus team returned to Friuli after yesterday afternoon’s bad performance. We’re talking about a club that can’t wait to make a difference and above all get back to the levels of the last few weeks as soon as possible. Surely it won’t be difficult to recover and score high-level successes such as those inflicted on José Mourinho’s Roma or Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri. The club, however, after the defeat of the Grande Torino, is considering going in early withdrawal and only in this way to concentrate better in view of the next meeting. In the meantime, Mr. Sottil also begins to evaluate possible changes.

The team led by the former Ascoli coach has no intention of settling for a mid-table championship and wants to recover in order to continue winning against both the small and the big teams. In the meantime, the coach himself announced that there could be some important changes in view of the upcoming matches. The behaviors of some players on the playing field are not liked by Mr. Slim and consequently we can do nothing but wait for really shocking news. Let’s see after the match against Turin who could be entrusted with the midfield in view of the next matches.

The new median — Definitely the Brazilian Walace he will always be part of the three in midfield. There is talk of a player of great consistency and above all the only irreplaceable, even more after the transfer of Jajalo to Venice. The half wings, on the other hand, are a real rebus. Two seats for three players. Samardzic looks like the untouchable now, with Lovric in sharp decline. Arslan he always gives his contribution, but at the moment he seems tired and needs to catch his breath. In the last period, however, Sandi’s performances have been a little below expectations and as a consequence young Pafundi could be trusted (from the first minute). Quickly changing the subject, now don’t miss out on all the marks cast this afternoon. Here are the Udinese-Turin report cards << See also Focus on digital economy supervision: look at digital tax after G7 agreement

February 6, 2023 (change February 6, 2023 | 11:49 am)

