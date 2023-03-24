Udogie continues to surprise. In the last few hours, the nominations for the award as MVP of the month of March have arrived and there is also the full-back

The side defender Destiny Udogie is completing a season of very fine workmanship. There’s no better way to keep pushing for the move to the most competitive league in the world: the Premier League. Since his tournament started he has always given his all on the left wing and in fact he is the second full back to have scored the most goals since last year. Only the owner of the French national team (vice world champion) Theo Hernandez did better than him. Also the Football League she realized of its current yield and in fact a special call has arrived for the assignment of an award. Let’s see what it is.

Destiny Udogie was entered by the console game Fifa and our league between the five best players of the month of March. Definitely a nice recognition, even if now everything possible must be done to make the full-back of the Juventus club win. To be able to vote for his candidacy, all you need to do is participate in the online vote, since users will decide which player can win this award. At the same time the opponents are of a high level, let’s go and see the four challengers of the future Tottenham player.

The Four Challengers — The first has already won the Player of the Month and we are talking about the central defender of Napoli Kim. The second is still owned by the Neapolitans and he too won the prize for this month, his name is Kvaratskhelia. The third played a season at very high levels and this month he has shown himself to be fundamental for the Old Lady: Adrian Rabiot. Last but not least is the Frenchman from Sassuolo who is driving all the defenses crazy: lauriente. Let’s hope Destiny wins this award. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the transfer market. Pereyra opens to a sensational renewal << See also Philippines: ambush in a Manila university, three dead and two injured

March 24 – 10:30 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

