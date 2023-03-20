The black and white side is running a championship at high levels, but apparently it’s still too early for Mancio’s call

Friday afternoon calls are out by the blue coach for the first commitments valid for qualifying for the next European championships that will be played in Germany in 2026. The summons of the Italian coach Roberto Mancini certainly caused a stir. There were so many surprises. From the call-up of a bomber like Mateo Retegui who has never played in an under of our national team, up to the failure to call up other very important players. Among these champions who will still have to wait before receiving the big call from the national team there is also the black and white side Destiny Udogie. Let’s go and see the reasons why the former Verona player will have to settle for matches with coach Nicolato.

Everything seemed written and the first official call was very close, but apparently everything is still postponed. The coach preferred to call up some players who have seemed quite fit in the last few months and who could have one of their last chances with the national team. At this point, however, several questions arise. Destiny he really wanted to show off and in the league he’s proving to be one of the best players in terms of gap on the wing. In a national team that wants to restart and above all intends to do it with young people, why not a talent of this caliber is he still forced to play with the unders? See also London, yoga and free meals to encourage employees to return to the office

The answers — In reality it is very difficult to give an answer also because at the same time a very young man like Pafundi was called up who has never seen the field with Udinese. To date these summons hurt to the Friuli team because rather than the deserving ones, the most talked about seem to go to the national team. Let’s hope that Mr. Mancini will be able to find space for a great talent like Destiny. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. Baby phenomenon leaving <<

