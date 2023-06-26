News Udinese – Udogie’s agent speaks: “Ready for the national team”

In these hours the agent of the Italian footballer Destiny Udogie has spoken. Don’t miss all the latest on the former Hellas Verona footballer

Stephen Antonelli talked about his client number 1: Destiny Udogie. After two great seasons with the Udinese shirt, the player is now finally ready for the big leap. We remind Tottenham that they had already secured his services for 20 million euros a year ago. Only this year, however, will he arrive at White Hart Lane. The historic club for English football wants to win again and to do so it will also have to rely on a player like the former Hellas Verona player. Let’s not waste any more time and go see all the latest statements of his agent. There was talk of the teams suitable for the full back and above all of the relationship with the national team.

There are several Italian teams tailor-made for a footballer like Destiny. Here is Antonelli’s thought: “Va al Tottenham which has changed management and has already expressed itself on Udogie. He would be a player from Naples as he would be for Roma or for the Italian Champions League finalist for example”. The agent was clear from the start and actually Udogie’s qualities would have been perfect for clubs that adopt the 3-5 -2 just like Roma and Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri After speaking about the footballer’s future, he spoke about Mancini and above all about the senior national team.

In the national team

—

“Everyone assumes he will be called up for the senior national team in a few months after the end of this under-21 European Championship. I’m sure that a place belongs to him, but it won’t be me who decides. We have to wait for the decisions of the Technical Scrutineer Roberto Mancini”. Clear words that effectively accentuate questionable decisions by coach Mancini. Udogie is ready for the national team and it is hoped that the call will arrive soon. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the company organisation. Federico Balzaretti announced

June 26 – 2.09 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

