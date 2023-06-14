Home » News Udinese – Vicenza or Catanzaro? / The table of the Coppa Italia
News Udinese – Vicenza or Catanzaro? / The table of the Coppa Italia

News Udinese – Vicenza or Catanzaro? / The table of the Coppa Italia

We start immediately strong in view of next season. The team has recently discovered who their opponent in the Italian Cup could be

Just in these hours they have been made official the first meetings of the 23/24 season. The Juventus team will have to play the Italian Cup. Let’s hope for a better result than the one obtained last year against a Monza that was anything but irresistible. It won’t be easy to be able to do better than the round of 16. The team of was drawn in the draw Stefano Piolibut the goal is to do the best job possible. The first match will be played the week before the start of the championship. There is talk right from the start of a difficult challenge against a team that has just climbed into B or against one that plays in C. Both have a decidedly valid staff. Catanzaro or Vicenza, that’s the choice. The winner will play at the Dacia Arena against Udinese. Quickly changing the subject, here’s where former midfielder Tolgay Arslan will sign. A new adventure for the German <<

