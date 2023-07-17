Home » News Udinese – We leave for Austria / The thirty-one called up: there is no Pafundi
World

News Udinese – We leave for Austria / The thirty-one called up: there is no Pafundi

by admin
News Udinese – We leave for Austria / The thirty-one called up: there is no Pafundi

Midfield and attack

Even in between there are no big surprises. All the new ones were called up and together with them also the most important footballers like Sandi Lovric, Lazar Samardzic and the Brazilian Walace.

The big surprise

In attack, however, is where there is the only big surprise. Simone Pafundi has not been called up for collection in Austria. We’ll see if the player actually leaves later and joins the team ahead. The others, however, have all been called up including Gerard Deulofeu who is not yet at his best. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on last night’s friendly. Here is the summary

July 17, 2023 (change July 17, 2023 | 08:54)

© breaking latest news

See also  Cagliari-Palermo, stones and smoke bombs against bus of Rosanero fans (VIDEO)

You may also like

Putin blows up the wheat deal. The USA:...

Japanese People Take Action Against Discharge of Nuclear-Contaminated...

A plane crashed in Warsaw Info

Lindsay Lohan was born Entertainment

competitions for interpreters and drivers, how to participate

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 18 July...

Maja Berović on money and her husband |...

Lula Advocates for Peaceful Resolution of Disputes at...

How long can the fuel stay in the...

Has the BBC talked too much about the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy