News Udinese – Will Ebosele be there? / The latest on the Irish full-back

The Juventus player had left the field early due to a problem with cramps. Here’s how his recovery is going

Not an easy debut for the footballer who grew up in Derby County. The Irish boy didn’t play an excellent game. The penalty that led to the second goal is just the icing on the cake of one of his worst performances. We’re talking about a guy who still has a lot to prove and above all to show to be evaluated as one of the best, but we know very well that he has the qualities to be able to get there. Just started the second half he was forced off the pitch. The fear was that of a possible long stop, but everything was promptly averted. The footballer has raised the white flag due to simple cramps and as a result he will be on the field already this afternoon when work resumes in Udine. Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose Mladen Samardzic’s statements <<

August 23 – 09:39

