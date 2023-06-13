News Udinese – Will Matheus Martins be black and white? / Point on the Brazilian

Matheus Martins he will be a new Juventus player. This is what the contract says given that starting from July 1st he will arrive in Udine. At the moment, however, we cannot say with certainty whether he will make his debut with the Friuli Venezia Giulia club. The competition in the field area of ​​him is really incredible and consequently one could also think about a possible loan to try and get them to put minutes in their legs. We saw at the World Cup Under 20 who played impeccably and it is no coincidence that he also received several compliments. His journey with Brazil came to a halt in the quarter-finals, but on the final scoresheet of the tournament we see that he scored two goals and provided two assists to his teammates. Now it will be up to the club to decide his future. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the market. De Zerbi is unleashed, he wants Pafundi at all costs <<