News Udinese – Will Success return before the end? / Here is the truth

News Udinese – Will Success return before the end? / Here is the truth

Success has been out of the field for some time. Here is the point on his possible return to the field and when he will be able to be at Sottil’s service

The centre-forward or second striker for Juventus Isaac Success is still out from the field due to the muscle problem that struck him against coach Davide Ballardini’s Cremonese. Since that day he hasn’t been able to say anything about him and above all to put a date on the end of the stop that has been keeping him out for some time now. This was the umpteenth big loss in Udinese’s season, given that his injury together with that of Beto left the attack completely unguarded. The technician Andrea Sottil in this last period has been getting by with what he has left available, but let’s go the point in view of the next meetings. That’s when the ex Watford could return to help the Bianconeri obtain the eighth place finish.

To date, the procedures and consequently have not changed the month off from the day of the match against the Lombards has been confirmed. It will be up to Mr. Sottil to continue to find alternative solutions that allow his attack to always be as prolific as in the last two matches. Today it is not easy to do without the physicist of Isaac Success. We are still talking about a fundamental player and that he has always been able to keep the expectations of the Juventus club very high especially towards him. That’s when Isaac may come back to set foot on the playing field.

The day of return

To this day we still don’t know what the official day of his return will be. Likely, however, he will try to push when they are just missing two days to go of all hostilities. A couple more weeks off and then (hopefully) we’ll see Isaac on the field again. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. The big names are interested in Sandi Lovric <<

