News Udinese – Will Thauvin stay? / The surprise of the first week

The French Florian Thauvin will most likely remain in black and white. Without a shadow of a doubt he is the surprise of this first week

Florian Thauvin will remain in black and white? At the moment it is difficult to know for sure, but after the first week of work at Bruseschi he is undoubtedly the surprise of the moment. He played a respectable friendly match with great plays from the first minutes. Really his buck are remarkable, although the opponents were not of the highest level. Now all that remains is to continue to see his progress and if he will actually be able to play a starting position with all the other teammates. To date the offensive department is decidedly crowded and precisely for this reason we will look for some transfers in the imminent future. We’ll see if there will also be Florian or other profiles among the eligible candidates. Udinese has always maintained that they want to confirm him, but attempts from France could make the difference. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the incoming and outgoing market. The neroazzurri are getting ready for Beto

July 17 – 1.13pm

