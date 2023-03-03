The Dutch footballer is getting closer and closer to wearing the Udinese shirt for the third time in recent seasons. Spot on the deal

Last year in January the last performance with Marvin Zeegelaar’s black and white shirt and then a farewell that seemed to be definitive for a footballer who was no longer able to find convincing performances with the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. However, the one between the Dutch footballer and Udinese seems to be a story that is not destined to end today, given that important information has arrived in the last few hours regarding his possible return to Udine. Just yesterday he performed a training session with the team led by Andrea Subtil and it could be fundamental in this season finale, where the blanket in defense is far too short to be able to sleep peacefully.

It will arrive in these days the final decision by the company. It all depends mainly on the conditions of this full back/central three. To date, his return has not yet been made official simply because more than a few training sessions are needed to understand if he is in excellent condition and can help the team try to achieve the goals they set for themselves at the start of the season. We remind everyone that his arrival is really necessary, given that in defense after the injury of Enzo Ebosse you are in all respects at loggerheads and in case of disqualification you have to draw from the Primavera.

When on the bench — See also Attack in Istanbul, 22 arrests: among them also those who planted the bomb. The Turkish government: "It was the PKK" To date it is difficult to give an official and sure date for his landing at home or away together with the team group. If not before Saturday afternoon’s away game, it will certainly be shortly after, but it’s only a matter of time before we have a definite answer. Surely, however, Marvin Zeegelaar he intends to have his say again and take back a small revenge after being rejected during the past season. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the formation that could play in Bergamo. Sottil dissolves doubts <<

March 2, 2023 (change March 2, 2023 | 5:19 pm)

