News Udinese – Zemura introduces himself: “I won’t make you regret Udogie”

The first Zimbabwean footballer in our league’s history introduces himself. Here are all of his statements on this new adventure

The first player in the history of Zimbabwe who wears the shirt of a club in the top flight of Italian football is his own Jordan Zemura. We’re talking about a five-man winger with strong physical qualities. The defender arrived in this market at no cost from Bornemouth and intends to show off with the Udinese shirt. Here are his statements in view of his first season in the Bel Paese: “On the field it’s a battle for me, you have to want to win and to do that you have to be determined. My goal is not to make full-back Destiny Udogie regret. I’ll show everything I can do”. There were also some words about the new coach: “Mister Sottil works hard, is very focused on his task. Seeing a coach so devoted to the team and to the individual players makes you want to give him everything”. Zemura’s first statements conclude here. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the negotiation of the moment: Samardzic sees Milan <<

