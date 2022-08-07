[NTD, Beijing, August 7, 2022]From August 4 to 7, the CCP held a large-scale military exercise to intimidate Taiwan, attracting international attention. On the 4th, the CCP launched 11 missiles into the waters around Taiwan, of which 5 fell into Japan’s exclusive economic zone, arousing severe condemnation from Japan. The President of the Republic of China, Tsai Ing-wen, sternly demanded that the CCP be rational and self-restrained, and the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued statements condemning it.

On the night that Pei (Pei) Losi arrived in Taiwan, the CCP announced overnight that it would launch live sea and air exercises around six locations on the island of Taiwan. From a geographical point of view, it has entered Taiwan’s territorial waters. The exercise period was selected after Pelosi left Taiwan, starting from August 4th to 7th for four consecutive days.

On the 4th, the Communist Army launched a targeted military exercise, launching 11 Dongfeng series ballistic missiles in the waters off the northeast, southwest and east of Taiwan.

The President of the Republic of China, Tsai Ing-wen, condemned the CCP’s violation of Taiwan’s sovereignty, and strictly demanded the CCP’s rational self-restraint.

Tsai Ing-wen, President of the Republic of China: “The CCP conducts live-fire exercises around Taiwan. This deliberate and continuous increase in military threats, especially the dangerous missile shooting on the world‘s busiest shipping lanes, is not only against Taiwan, but also for the international community. Society is irresponsible.”

Tsai Ing-wen called on the international community to support democratic Taiwan and jointly stop the CCP’s irrational military actions.

Tsai Ing-wen: “The national army has strengthened its combat readiness, and is closely and immediately controlling all military developments in the surrounding area. We are also in close contact with allies of all parties and work together to prevent the security situation in the region from escalating.”

In response, the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China immediately issued a statement condemning it.

Sun Lifang, spokesman of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China: “During the process, the national army uses various early warning, surveillance and reconnaissance mechanisms to instantly grasp the launch dynamics, activate relevant defense systems, and strengthen combat readiness. It is irrational to destroy regional peace. action, the Ministry of Defense expresses its condemnation.”

Ou Jiangan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China: “It threatens Taiwan’s national security, and also causes regional tensions to rise, while affecting normal international traffic and trade. For the Chinese authorities to follow the example of North Korea and arbitrarily test missiles in waters close to other countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will give them Strongly condemned and called for self-restraint.”

The CCP conducts live-fire military exercises around Taiwan, and the nearest one is only 20 kilometers away from Kaohsiung Port.

Pan Mengan, the county magistrate of Pingtung, said, “I don’t think the people of Taiwan will accept this kind of literary attack and military intimidation, and even using economic and trade as a means to force the reunification and the government with business.”

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Qimai: “This not only undermines the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region, but also seriously affects the economy, transportation, and security-related affairs of the entire region.”

However, military experts believe that the CCP’s choice of military exercises after Pelosi left Taiwan seems to be to avoid a mishap with the US military. Experts believe that neither the US nor China is willing to go to war at present.

Yao Cheng, former lieutenant colonel of the Chinese Navy Command: “The CCP is not willing to go to war directly with the United States. First, its economy is dying now, and it does not want to decouple from the United States. Second, it can’t win, it loses a fight. It will be even more embarrassing in the future, of course it will find some face for itself and do some exercises.”

On the same day, the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet tweeted a photo showing that the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) was conducting routine activities in the Philippine Sea. In addition, at noon on the 4th, some netizens also discovered that a US Navy P-8A “Poseidon” (Poseidon) anti-submarine aircraft suddenly appeared in the airspace southwest of Taiwan and flew from the Bashi Strait all the way to the airspace of the North Korean military exercise.

Comprehensive report by Huang Yanhua and Wu Huizhen of NTD Newsweek

