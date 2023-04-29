Newsletter: Hong Kong police arrest 14 people in anti-money laundering syndicate (Figure) Hong Kong

The picture shows the stolen goods seized by the police during the operation. (Image source: video screenshot)

[Look at China, April 28, 2023]The Hong Kong police launched the “Sword Wielder” operation (SWORDWIELDER) since July last year, and successfully smashed a criminal group that used a live broadcast platform to launder money. A total of 14 people were arrested in the operation, including 11 men and 3 women (aged between 20 and 59 years old), including 3 key members and 11 puppet account holders, involving a total amount of HK$560 million. All those arrested are being detained for investigation.

Kwong Yan-ting, Senior Inspector of the Police’s Financial Intelligence and Investigation Division, said at the briefing on the case that the police launched an intelligence-led operation codenamed “Jianzhi” since July last year, targeting a local money laundering group. Manage the company’s 46 bank accounts, and use the online live broadcast platform “reward” system to cleanse the criminal proceeds of different scams.

Investigations show that criminal groups will use puppet bank accounts to make multiple transfers to evade law enforcement officers; and use the “reward” system of online live broadcast platforms, as well as tokens and gifts in them, to launder criminal proceeds from different frauds , including 33 cases of telephone deception, 27 cases of investment deception and 3 cases of online love deception.

The police reiterated that “money laundering” is a serious crime. It is illegal to rent out, lend or sell bank accounts for money laundering purposes. The public should not handle money or assets of unknown origin.

