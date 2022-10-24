Xinhua News Agency, Geneva, October 22. Newsletter: “Youth Luban” shows China‘s craftsmanship to the world

Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Junxia

In the recently held 2022 WorldSkills Competition Special Competition in Switzerland, Li Dexin, a 22-year-old Chinese boy, participated in the furniture production project and won the gold medal. This “Young Luban” showed the world the Chinese craftsmanship spirit.

According to reports, this is the first gold medal won by the Chinese delegation in the special competition of the WorldSkills Competition, and also the first gold medal won by China in the furniture production project since its participation in the WorldSkills Competition. In an exclusive interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency after the game, Li Dexin said that good results were obtained after a long period of scientific and systematic training.

Liu Xiaohong, his guidance expert, said: “Scientific training methods have achieved Li Dexin’s gold medal. The key to his good works is his superb skills in many skills, and he stood out in the rigorous competition selection.”

This furniture making competition requires all 18 contestants to make a vertical cabinet of the same style. The main modules include cabinet body, leg frame, door panel, drawer, leather, etc. The contestants also need to polish the work and install hardware. and so on. In the comprehensive selection of about 140 points in the competition, Li Dexin’s work, which is reflected in the exquisiteness of its ultra-high precision, finally won the championship.

Looking back on the process of the game, Liu Xiaohong used the words “no easy task” to describe it. She said: “The dimensional tolerance of this special competition must be within plus or minus 0.5mm, which means that the cumulative tolerance between the multiple components of the cabinet after assembly cannot exceed plus or minus 0.5mm. For example, four legs, one of which The judges will give zero points if the dimensional tolerance of the legs exceeds 0.5mm.”

The WorldSkills Competition is known as the “WorldSkills Olympics”, and its competitive level represents the world‘s advanced level of today’s vocational skills development. The 2022 WorldSkills Special Competition will be held in 15 countries from mid-September to late November, with a total of 62 competitions. The Chinese delegation went to Germany, Switzerland, France, Finland, Austria, South Korea and Japan to participate in 34 competitions in 7 countries from early October to late November.

Li Dexin said that participating in the World Skills Competition can learn from outstanding players from all over the world, and at the same time, through his own skills, he can show the world China‘s “artisan spirit” and the superb level of Chinese furniture production.

He said: “China‘s unique woodworking culture is particularly dazzling in the world culture of Can Ruo Xinghe, and it is a shining star. We take the competition as an opportunity to not only show the world Chinese skills, but also promote Chinese traditions to the world. The spirit of woodworking culture is a craftsman spirit and Luban spirit.”

He said that Chinese players often incorporate traditional Chinese mortise-and-mortise structures and furniture styles during competitions, which promotes Chinese culture and allows more traditional woodworking skills to be better displayed to the world. “We want people around the world to have a better understanding of our Luban spirit and wooden culture.”

Li Dexin graduated from Jiangxi Environmental Engineering Vocational College in 2021, majoring in furniture art design. He is currently a teacher of the school and has won the titles of National Technical Expert and National Youth Post Expert. He said that traditional woodworking is an important part of Chinese culture, and woodworking culture runs through the history of the Chinese nation from ancient times to the present. His ideal is to integrate the traditional wooden culture into life, so that young people have a strong sense of pride and self-confidence in China‘s unique wooden culture.

In Li Dexin’s view, he is lucky because he has caught up with the golden age when the country attaches great importance to the construction of skilled personnel and vigorously develops vocational education and technical education. The release of a series of national policy dividends has allowed talents who are interested in vocational technology to have more use, and the spirit of craftsmanship has also been passed on from generation to generation. “I think in this golden age, there must be more artisans from big countries emerging in the future,” he said.

Liu Xiaohong said that China is already the world‘s first major furniture manufacturer and the first major furniture exporter, playing a pivotal role in the furniture consumption of people around the world. “Because of standardization, industrial engineering, lean production and superb management, China‘s furniture industry is already at the world‘s leading level in its manufacturing skills.”

