Next Hours, new Cyclone coming! Attention to these regions by Friday [Mappa]

The intense perturbation that has affected a large part of Italy in the last 48 hours is gradually moving towards the east and fortunately showing signs of attenuation. It has stopped raining on the flooded areas of Emilia Romagna, severely hit by bad weather, signs of a weather context that will pass more calmly in the next few hours, even if it will not be completely immune from rainfall. Below are the forecasts for Emilia Romagna.

Watch out because this will be the first sign of a new change: another one Cyclone the umpteenth one, also returning from North Africa, will begin its journey towards Sicily where it will arrive by Saturday 20 May.

Already from Friday 19 the weather will show signs of worsening starting from the Northwest and later on Sardinia and the Tyrrhenian sector of the Center, where more and more widespread rains will arrive and even some thunderstorms. By the evening some phenomena will also reach Sicily.

The map that we propose below shows the distribution and accumulations of rain forecast for the day of Friday 19 May: in the colored areas in fuchsia accumulations are expected up to 70 mm, the equivalent of 70 liters of rain per square metre. Precipitation forecast for Friday 19 May Over the weekend the cyclonic vortex will move its center of gravity towards Sicily and partly towards the southern regions: for this reason we are expecting a somewhat unstable weekend over a large part of the country, even if the bulk of the rainfall should be concentrated this time at Northwest and al Center-South, especially during the day of Saturday 20.

We will of course give you more details about the weekend weather in our next updates.