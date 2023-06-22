NEXT HOURS, not only BOOM of Heat, now there are also THUNDERS with HAIL; let’s see where » ILMETEO.it

Weather: NEXT HOURS, not only BOOM of Heat, now there are also THUNDERS with HAIL; let’s see where

Very hot next few hours, but watch out for thunderstorms In the next few hours we will not only have a heat boom in our country, but we also expect the arrival of some thunderstorms that could hit some regions of Italy.

For some days our country has been dealing with the first real African heat wave which is dispensing much atmospheric stability, but obviously also very hot with temperature peaks even a little exaggerated for the calendar. The good weather has practically always dominated undisturbed and the only jarring elements have been borne by the Alpine arc where in the hottest hours the weather has offered us some thickening and some brief showers of rain.

But what will happen then in the next few hours? The heat will continue to dominate the whole country with peaks even over 40°C on the two Isles of May and on some stretches of Puglia. In a context of always good weather, even in the rest of the country the heat will feel sunny as well as a high humidity rate with skyrocketing sultriness.

Our attention is then concentrated between the afternoon and the evening when some drafts of fresh air will reach the Northwest regions where the skies will become increasingly threatening over the hills and where sudden and strong storms may also break out which will tend to move in the evening towards the Lombard reliefs. We can see it well in this map below where the rainfall forecast for Thursday 22 June is represented. Of note are the blue colored areas where up to 40 mm of rain can accumulate, the equivalent of 40 liters per square metre. Precipitation forecast for Thursday 22 unstable weather in the northeastern regions, Emilia Romagna and along the central Adriatic sector. Beware of thunderstorms which may also be of strong intensity accompanied by gusts of wind, intense showers and local hailstorms. All this will also be seasoned by a general drop in temperatures starting from the northern regions.

Only from the evening will there be signs of improvement in the Northeast regions as the fresh air continues its journey towards the Southern regions with the intention of causing some disturbance on Saturday.

But we will give you more details about this in the next updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

