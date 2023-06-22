Neymar and Bruna Biancardi turbulent relationship | Sports

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi had a turbulent relationship, it was also rumored that the Brazilian was with the Serbian starlet Soraja…

Izvor: Twitter/PortalDaBola_/Screenshot/Instagram/screenshot/brunabiancardi

Everyone knows about Neymar, he is one of the football stars, he wears the PSŽ jersey and a lot is known about him. Who is Bruna?? She is an influencer, has over 5.6 million followers on Instagram and their relationship is full of turbulence. The two broke off their engagement in August of last year, and then she wrote “that they broke off the romance, but that the reason for that was not his infidelity.” However, that didn’t last long.

Just a few months later, they reconciled, they started dating again, and then in April of this year, the bombshell news arrived – they confirmed that they were expecting a child. “We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with a brother, grandmother, aunts and uncles who already love you so much. Come soon son, we look forward to seeing you“, the Brazilian announced with a quote from the Bible on Instagram.



See description

NEIMAR AND THE BEAUTIFUL BRAZILIAN, A RELATIONSHIP FULL OF TURBULENCE! Scandal after scandal – fraud, breakup of engagement, Soraya, pregnancy…

Hide description

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/brunabiancardiBr. slika: 12

1 / 12

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/brunabiancardiBr. slika: 12

2 / 12

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/brunabiancardiBr. slika: 12

3 / 12

AD

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/brunabiancardiBr. slika: 12

4 / 12

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/brunabiancardiBr. slika: 12

5 / 12

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/brunabiancardiBr. slika: 12

6 / 12

AD

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/brunabiancardiBr. slika: 12

7 / 12

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/brunabiancardiBr. slika: 12

8 / 12

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/brunabiancardiBr. slika: 12

9 / 12

AD

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/brunabiancardiBr. slika: 12

10 / 12

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/brunabiancardiBr. slika: 12

11 / 12

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/brunabiancardiBr. slika: 12

12 / 12

AD

In the previous period, the Brazilian was linked with many beauties, it was also written that he was in connection with the Serbian starlet Soraja, this has not been confirmed. It seemed that he finally calmed down in his private life, especially after the announcement about the child, but then he made a scandal and cheated on his pregnant girlfriend. “Bru, I’ve already apologized for my mistakes, but I feel the need to do it like this, publicly. A private matter has become public and therefore the apology should be public. I can’t imagine myself without you, I don’t know if this will work, but today I want you to be sure that I want to try. Our goal will prevail, our love for the child will win, our love for each other will make us stronger,” wrote Neymar.



See description

NEIMAR AND THE BEAUTIFUL BRAZILIAN, A RELATIONSHIP FULL OF TURBULENCE! Scandal after scandal – fraud, breakup of engagement, Soraya, pregnancy…

Hide description

Izvor: Instagram/brunabiancardi/printscreenBr. slika: 13

1 / 13

Izvor: Instagram/brunabiancardi/printscreenBr. slika: 13

2 / 13

Izvor: Instagram/brunabiancardi/printscreenBr. slika: 13

3 / 13

AD

Izvor: Instagram/brunabiancardi/printscreenBr. slika: 13

4 / 13

Izvor: Instagram/brunabiancardi/printscreenBr. slika: 13

5 / 13

Izvor: Instagram/brunabiancardi/printscreenBr. slika: 13

6 / 13

AD

Izvor: Instagram/brunabiancardi/printscreenBr. slika: 13

7 / 13

Izvor: Instagram/brunabiancardi/printscreenBr. slika: 13

8 / 13

Izvor: Instagram/brunabiancardi/printscreenBr. slika: 13

9 / 13

AD

Izvor: Instagram/brunabiancardi/printscreenBr. slika: 13

10 / 13

Izvor: Instagram/brunabiancardi/printscreenBr. slika: 13

11 / 13

Izvor: Instagram/brunabiancardi/printscreenBr. slika: 13

12 / 13

AD

Izvor: Instagram/brunabiancardi/printscreenBr. slika: 13

13 / 13

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

