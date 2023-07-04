Title: Neymar Faces Fines for Environmental Violations at His Beach House in Brazil

Date: July 3, 2023

Brazilian football star Neymar has been hit with heavy fines for unauthorized construction work and environmental violations at his beach house in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro. The municipality announced on Monday that the works, including the construction of an artificial lake, had been suspended by environmental authorities.

The fine, amounting to 16 million reais (approximately 3.3 million dollars or three million euros), has been imposed on Neymar for his disregard of the regulations. Two weeks ago, representatives from the environmental authorities visited the residence and discovered multiple irregularities, leading to the seizure of the ongoing works and the prohibition of using the lake.

Incidentally, videos circulated on the internet shortly after the visit, showing Neymar hosting a party at his residence, a direct violation of the authorities’ orders. Among the various irregularities detected were the diversion of water streams, unauthorized collection of water from a river, prohibited excavations, irregular movement of rocks and earth, and the unauthorized use of sand from the adjacent beach.

The construction efforts, carried out in the Aero Rural condominium next to Portobello, were halted last Thursday after authorities found significant violations. It is worth noting that Neymar also owns another lavish mansion valued at 28 million reais (approximately 5.87 million dollars or 5.36 million euros) in the same area.

The incident has raised questions about Neymar’s future, as his stay at the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club remains uncertain. However, the potential arrival of Luis Enrique as a coach could work in his favor, given their previous successful stint together at Barcelona between 2013 and 2016.

Authorities are treating this case seriously, emphasizing the importance of adhering to environmental regulations and setting an example for other high-profile individuals. Neymar now faces not only hefty fines but also the task of rectifying the violations and obtaining the necessary permits for any future works on his property.

As the case unfolds, Neymar’s reputation may be further tarnished by his failure to comply with environmental regulations, which could have significant consequences for him both on and off the football field.

