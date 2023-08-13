Neymar in Arabia: agreement with Al Hilal that deals with PSG, the figures

Neymar adieu. The Brazilian has finalized a two-year agreement with Al Hilal for a total of 180 million, according to l’Equipe. Now, however, an agreement must be found between the Saudi club and the PSG: the negotiation is underway. The rumors about an agreement for 60 million euros are not confirmed. The PSG starts from a request for 100 million, from which to find the right compromise, probably at an altitude of 80 million. In any case, after six controversial seasons, the former Blaugrana is now close to saying goodbye.

since 2017 in paris

—

Thirty-one years old in February Neymar arrived at PSG in 2017 after 4 years in the ranks of Barcelona. In Ligue 1 he played 112 matches scoring 82 goals. He has won five French championships, two League Cups, three French Cups and three French Super Cups. The Champions League, which he had previously won with Barcelona, ​​has always eluded him

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

