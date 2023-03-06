The star of Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian national team, Neymar, suffered a serious injury and will have to be absent from the field.

Source: Profimedia

PSG star Neymarhe suffered an injury to the ligaments of his wrist, due to which he will be absent from the field for 3 to 4 months. He will certainly miss the Champions League knockout stage second leg against Bayern. The Brazilian was injured in the match against Lille in which he was a scorer and an assistant. “Parisian” coach Christophe Galtier briefly told the media after being asked about Neymar’s injury: “He will be out of the team” thinking of the upcoming matches that await the team from Prince Park.

Neymar is not playing at the expected level this season, it is being mentioned more and more often that he could leave the club after a conflict with a club official and visibly bad relations with the first star of the team, Kylian Mbappe. Neymar will have to undergo surgery due to this injury, so this season is over for him. At first it was thought that it was a muscle injury and that he would be able to recover, but a more detailed examination revealed a severe ligament injury.

PSG will continue the fight for the French championship without the temperamental Brazilian. In the Champions League, they host Bayern at the Allianz Arena on March 8 at 9 p.m.