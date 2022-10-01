Soccer star Neymar sided in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro three days before the vote. The president is given a sharp disadvantage against his left rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

During his tenure, Bolsonaro adopted national symbols (including the Brazil football team jersey) for himself, for political purposes and most recently visited Neymar’s charity in Sao Paulo.

In the video, posted on TikTok, lying in a gaming chair, the Paris Saint-Germain striker recorded a video singing a Bolsonaro jingle and making a sign with both hands to indicate 22, the number of Bolsonaro’s party. appearing on Brazil’s electronic ballots.

The sovereign politician is in sharp decline in the polls and could suffer a bitter defeat in the first round when 156 million citizens go to the polls on Sunday 1 October. If neither candidate obtains the majority in the first round, the ballot will take place on 30 October.

Neymar’s support for the far-right leader came a day after Bolsonaro visited the Neymar Institute in Santos, the city where he first became known as a young man before coming to Europe to play for Barcelona. Neymar was not present, but spoke on the phone and welcomed Bolsonaro to a charity that provides sports, health and educational facilities to thousands of disadvantaged local children.

His endorsement is the latest from a high-profile footballer from the South American country who is the only team to have won the World Cup five times. Bolsonaro came to power in 2018 with the support of several prominent names, including former Barcelona strikers Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, Tottenham winger Lucas Moura and former Juventus and Galatasaray midfielder Felipe Melo.

Bolsonaro is a football fan and often wears club jerseys during election campaigns, rallies and even official functions., His election campaign four years ago was known for the way he used national symbols such as the flag, l anthem and the famous yellow jersey of Brazil. The electoral campaign rallies are still a sea of ​​yellow and supporters wear what Brazilians call the canaryin reference to its bright yellow hue.

In recent months, however, a campaign has been underway to take back the shirt from the far right in view of the World Cup in November. Singers Anitta, Ludmilla and Djonga wore the yellow jersey on stage and well-known football commentator Galvão Bueno launched a campaign stating: «Regardless of our differences off the pitch, it’s time to remember what the original jersey means. It belongs to you, to me, to all the fans ».

According to a recent study by the Ibmec University Sports Administration League, one in five Brazilians said they would not wear the Brazil shirt today for political reasons. A national symbol that slowly began to become the prerogative of the right.

When Nike launched a new kit for Brazil earlier this year, jersey makers didn’t allow buyers to put Bolsonaro or Lula’s name on the back. Curiously, Neymar himself admitted earlier this year that the national team is no longer as popular as it used to be and did not regret it on Friday in a Twitter post.

“They talk about democracy and many other things, but when someone has a different opinion they are attacked by the same people who talk about democracy. Go to understand ».