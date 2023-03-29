The first exhibition of NFT digital artworks was presented tonight at the Museum of Contemporary Art of the Republic of Srpska (MSU RS).

MSU RS and the office of UN Women in Bosnia and Herzegovina held a ceremonial presentation of 20 selected works of art by female artists who were chosen on the basis of a public call within the project „NFT for Women“ and which became part of the first NFT collection in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At the formal presentation, the audience had the opportunity to find out the results of the project, view the digitized works of the finalists and learn about their previous work. As the final part of the program, an online gallery of selected works was presented. All funds from sold NFTs and royalties will be paid to the artists.

If you didn’t know anything until now, NFT stands for “Non-Fungible Token” (non-fungible token) and is a digital token used to represent unique and non-fungible digital assets such as pictures, videos, music, games and other digital media.

NFTs are often held on blockchain technology, which allows them to be transparent and indelible, thus ensuring that ownership of digital assets is clearly defined.

NFTs have become popular due to the fact that they allow artists and creatives to monetize their digital works, which were previously not easy to monetize, and because they represent a new way of collecting digital assets.

