NGO AMAMI, strengthening the capacity of civil society in nutrition-sensitive budgeting – Thaqafa

The premises of the Mauritanian Association for Aid to Indigent Patients (AMAMI) hosted on Thursday July 27 and Friday July 28, 2023 a capacity building workshop for civil society organizations on the analysis and budget monitoring of nutrition policies. The entry into force from 2024 of the program budget maintains hope according to the participants, because it could, according to them, remedy the vagueness maintained under the old classic budgeting system which prevented any traceability of the allocations allocated to nutrition.

Partial view of participants, NGO presidents and experts – Credit Aidara

The participants, leaders of associations active in the nutritional field, followed on the second day of the workshop, a documentary on the actions carried out by theAMMI BEES entitled « Response to the nutritional emergency in Hodh Gharbi » which included reports on a Nutritional Recovery Center for Severe Acute Malnutrition (CRENAS) at the level of a health center, testimony from beneficiaries and field workers. Management of malnutrition and its screening for children aged 6 to 59 months, training of agents and volunteers, community diagnosis, learning groups for pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as the improvement of access to drinking water, hygiene and sanitation. These are the different aspects on which the actions of the NGO AMAMI have focused, in addition to the distribution and training on micronutrients and the training of women on the use of chlorine.

Far left (expert) 2nd from the left Moulaye Mehdi – Credit Aidara

Moulaye Mehdi Moulaye Zeine, president of the NGO AMAMI and the SUN Nutrition civil society platform, also recalled the awareness-raising and advocacy actions carried out with parliamentarians on October 27, 2022 on nutrition. ” 11% of Mauritanian children suffer from wasting in rural and peri-urban areas he pointed out.

Budget advocacy

The first day of the workshop was marked by a presentation by one of the experts on budget advocacy.

Young girls representing associations – Credit Aidara

The expert detailed in his presentation the basic elements of budget advocacy, including understanding its process, before going into depth on the budget advocacy strategy, dissecting its design, formulation, implementation and monitoring- assessment.

So the budget advocacy is, according to him, a process of influencing structured and led by an organization or a group of people on budgetary policies “. It enables action to prioritize nutrition and food security on the national political agenda. He defined and explained budget terminology, the budget, the finance law, budget nomenclature and what budget lines mean.

Mokhtar Diallo (2nd from left) – Credit Aidara

Among the basic elements of budget advocacy, the expert cited a few prerequisites to be assimilated, such as the legal, political and financial environment, the nutrition financing system, mastery of national policy documents relating to this sector, the budget development process and its cycle, knowledge of the budget calendar.

He also cited as a prerequisite the realization of an analysis of strengths and weaknesses, opportunities and threats to be taken into account in the advocacy. Thus, according to him, it is important to be familiar with the budget cycle which is divided into 4 stages: formulation by the Executive of the draft budget on the basis of a proposal from the Ministry of Finance, adoption of the bill finance in the Council of Ministers then its discussion in the National Assembly. If adopted, the budget generally enters into force on January 1 of the following year. The last stage is the execution of the budget by the various recipients (ministries, services and public institutions).

Partial view of participants – Credit Aidara

It is from the understanding of this process and the follow-up of the amendments as well as the public hearings that the design of the advocacy strategy intervenes.

A good budget advocacy strategy must include, according to the expert, an analysis of the situation on nutrition and food security followed by a budget analysis. Second step, formulation of advocacy objectives, identification of targets and allies, activities to be carried out, arguments and budget forecasts. Third stage, the implementation by the production of materials and the execution of the planned activities. Finally, the last step, the monitoring and evaluation of the activities carried out and the results obtained.

Nutrition budget analysis

During the second day, the vice-president of the GFF platform of Mauritanian civil society, presented a communication on the budget analysis of nutrition, welcoming the existence of a GFF investment plan (Global Financing Facility ) adopted by Mauritania.

Alioune Diop (1st from right) – Credit Aidara

He proceeded to define certain key concepts, such as concepts specific to nutrition which attack the causes and concepts sensitive, or underlying causes which attack the consequences. He highlighted the importance of understanding the food market environment, nutrient-rich value chains, and USAID criteria for good food (biofortified, legumes, animal source, roots and tubers).

According to him, this process should lead to results whose effects must be measured in the short or medium term, with a strategy that must define the objectives to be achieved.

Partial view of participants – Credit Aidara

He then defined what should be the good practices in nutrition, the targeted interventions which are a set of actions to achieve this result, as well as the output indicators which include an evaluation of the products, goods and services obtained from on the one hand, and on the other hand, the data for the indicators. These include result indicators whose short- or medium-term effects should determine the number of interventions to be undertaken for an activity.

The paradox of abundance

It has been observed that there are real paradoxes in Mauritania, particularly in the rainiest regions of the country which record the highest rates of malnutrition. The explanation could come from a behavior problem linked to old eating habits, according to the explanations of the expert. The other phenomenon that could also explain the persistence of high rates of malnutrition in Mauritania, according to him, is the lack of a leader in the field, several actors each manage a portion of nutrition without coordination and synergy in the interventions, even at the level of national institutions and international organizations (WFP, Ministry of Health, UNICEF, etc.)

The role of advocacy in civil society action

Moulaye Mehdi (1st right on the right row – Credit Aidara

This topic was addressed by an expert from the Ministry of Health, later supplemented by another expert.

According to the first, it is important in advocacy to define beforehand the targets, the means, the objectives and the end, highlighting the role of civil society in advocacy as well as the efforts to be undertaken by the latter to dissipate the challenges related to the misunderstanding of public officials. The latter believe to a large extent, according to him, that civil society strips them of their prerogatives without understanding the complementary role and that of partner that civil society plays in government action.

Types of Advocacy

He then defined the types of advocacy, awareness raising and social mobilization advocacy and lobbying advocacy. Finally, he welcomed the evolution of the budget which, as a classic, will be available from 2024 in the form of a program budget, which, according to him, will give more visibility on the allocations dedicated to nutrition.

The presentation and analysis of data has several levels. A first level, allocations linked to nutrition, a second level on temporal trends and a third on the geographical dimension, all of which must define the Profit Country which describes all the public investments allocated to nutrition.

One of the speakers was content for his part to deliver various definitions of advocacy, as well as the communication tools to be implemented to achieve the desired objective, namely to convince the partner to support the project presented.

Thereafter, participants followed a brief overview on the Global Financing Facility (GFF), which financed this activity and which Mauritania joined in November 2019. The GFF Civil Society Platform, which has already consumed two mandates, today brings together 484 associations.

Sheikh Aïdara

