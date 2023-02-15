There are at least 73 migrants who are missing off the coast of Libya following a shipwreck and who are probably dead. This was announced by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Twitter, explaining that about 80 people were traveling on the boat. The migrants left yesterday from the village of Qasr Alkayar 80 kilometers east of Tripoli and headed for Europe, reports the UN agency. The Libyan authorities have so far recovered eleven bodies.

The reactions to the vote on the Ong dl

The Chamber of Deputies approved the Ong decree with 187 yeses. There were 139 votes against, 3 abstentions. «The NGO decree was approved by the Chamber. An inhumane law that criminalizes the activity of civilian ships, denies international law and institutionalizes the failure to provide assistance. A propaganda law that, at sea, will cause more deaths. For a civilized country, a disgrace» says Sea Watch. «The decree against the NGOs will not stop the flows, it will only increase the tragedies. An infamy against international law, against those who save lives at sea. This government turns everything into propaganda and banner measures. Strong with the weak, weak in finding solutions. So Enzo Amendola, from the Democratic Party, on Twitter.

The immigration law approved yesterday by the Council aims to “promote legal immigration and stop illegal immigration and I am surprised that the opposition on illegal immigration continues to turn a blind eye as if to justify it”, said the governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia Massimiliano Fedriga on the sidelines of a press conference in the Trieste Region. «Illegal immigration in a democratic country – he specifies – cannot be accepted, it cannot be accepted that there are people who traffic in human beings, it cannot be accepted that we continue to see what we have seen in this period. Instead, those who want above all to put together the legal immigrant with the illegal one are doing the greatest work of racism known to history. That is, to distinguish people not from those who respect the law to those who do not respect it, but with respect to the color of the skin. And I think that’s called racism.”