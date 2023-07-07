NH Governor signs law targeting BDS – breaking news

This week New Hampshire Governor Christopher Sununu (R) issued an executive order prohibiting the state from establishing contracts with companies that boycott Israel. The order also adopts the controversial International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

A similar bill targeting the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement was introduced in the New Hampshire House of Representatives earlier this year, but failed to make it out of committee.

“[New Hampshire and] Israel have experienced decades of successful exchange of commerce, culture, technology, and tourism,” tweeted Sununu. “NH will not tolerate anti-semitism, & we are taking significant steps at the state level to prohibit discriminatory boycotts of Israel in state procurement and investments.”

Phil Weiss

There is growing awareness in the U.S. that Israel has only one answer to Palestinian resistance–brutal violence.

Our work is providing an ever-larger audience around the world with a deep understanding over Palestinian dispossession, the role we all play in perpetuating it, and the work advocates are doing to fight it.





NH & Israel have experienced decades of successful exchange of commerce, culture, technology, & tourism. NH will not tolerate anti-semitism, & we are taking significant steps at the state level to prohibit discriminatory boycotts of Israel in state procurement and investments. pic.twitter.com/Dxur3vUyHo — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) July 6, 2023

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan attended the signing ceremony and praised the state’s efforts. “Your crucial step is creating an economic Iron Dome that ensures our shared progress and prosperity,” he told the Governor. “But not only are you defending our shared interests. You are also fortifying the moral Iron Dome protecting the values of truth, justice and morality.”

Shawn Evenhaim, an LA real-estate mogul, former IDF soldier, and current chairman of the Israeli-American Coalition for Action, also praised the move. “This executive order protects the freedom and liberty of New Hampshire businesses from the coercion and bullying tactics of the BDS hate movement,” he declared.

The executive order was criticized by NH Rep. Alissandra Murray (D), co-chair of the House’s progressive caucus. “[The original bill] never even got a vote on the floor, so the tyrant Sununu decided to issue a politically-motivated executive order that condones violence and violates free speech,” they tweeted. “NH deserves better than this political game player in the corner office.”

HB 339 was ITL’d in committee and never even got a vote on the floor, so the tyrant Sununu decided to issue a politically-motivated executive order that condones violence and violates free speech. NH deserves better than this political game player in the corner office. https://t.co/kIcfxeWXId — State Rep. Alissandra Murray (@alissandra4mht) July 6, 2023

“This order represents a total assault on our First Amendment rights,” said Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) Senior Litigation Attorney Gadeir Abba in a statement. “The government cannot tell Americans how to spend their money or who to financially support. Boycotts have been a part of American political life since the founding of our nation, and no state order attempting to ban or limit our right to boycott can be legitimate.”

New Hampshire becomes the 37th state to adopt legislation targeting the nonviolent BDS movement. In February, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a legal challenge to Arkansas’s anti-BDS law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

