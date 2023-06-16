NHK: A self-defense officer candidate shoots a fellow student and targets a 52-year-old instructor | Self-Defense Forces | NTDTV Chinese TV Online

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, June 15, 2023]On June 14, an 18-year-old “Self-Defense Officer Candidate” of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force shot three fellow soldiers with guns, resulting in 2 deaths and 1 injury. The suspect confessed to the crime after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. According to NHK, relevant sources involved in the investigation revealed that the suspect confessed that his target was the 52-year-old instructor, and he shot him because the 25-year-old team member stood between me and the instructor.

The Gifu County police stated that the dead in the shooting were 25-year-old and 52-year-old male members, both of whom belonged to the Ground Self-Defense Force guarding the mountain station; the injured was another 25-year-old male member of the same unit.

The suspect is a “Self-Defense Officer Candidate” of the 35th Ordinary Section Company of Moriyama Garrison who just entered Nagoya City in April this year. The police are investigating the detailed motives for the shooting incident.

The suspect confessed that he was reprimanded by the 52-year-old instructor

The Central News Agency quoted NHK, Kyodo News and other Japanese media reports. Relevant sources said that the suspect mentioned that he had been reprimanded by a 52-year-old instructor during the investigation.

The gun used by the suspect is a “89-type 5.56mm rifle”, and the firing method can be switched to single-shot shooting (one bullet fired each time) or burst firing. According to relevant sources, it is known that the suspect fired a total of 4 bullets in a single shot, and the Ground Self-Defense Force and the police are conducting further detailed investigations.

“Self-Defense Officer Candidates” will conduct 5 shooting drills during the training period, 4 of which will use live ammunition. The 14th will be the last shooting drill during the training period.

Relevant sources revealed that the suspect fired four shots while waiting to start shooting. The first shot hit the 25-year-old player, then he fired two shots at the 52-year-old player, and the last shot hit another 25-year-old player. Unfortunately, it was the first two members who were shot.

The Ground Self-Defense Force stated that the three people who were shot were all Lu Cao (equivalent to non-commissioned officers in the army of other countries). Among them, a 52-year-old member was shot in the chest and a 25-year-old member was shot in the abdomen. Two of them died after being sent to the hospital; the other was injured The 25-year-old player was shot in the left thigh.

Suspect said he had no intention of killing another team member

The suspect confessed to the police that “the target was the 52-year-old instructor” and that he had no intention of killing another 25-year-old member, but only shot at him because the 25-year-old member was located between himself and the instructor.

On the 14th, the police originally arrested the suspect on the charge of attempted homicide, but today they changed the charge to homicide and transferred it to the prosecution for investigation.

The Ground Self-Defense Force stated that the suspect had just entered the 35th Ordinary Division Company in Nagoya City for training in April this year, and there was no problem with his life attitude before committing the crime.

The suspect, who is a “Self-Defense Officer Candidate”, was originally scheduled to serve as a Self-Defense Officer after completing training at the end of June, and then be assigned to serve in the Ground Self-Defense Force.

Bulletproof vests are not mandatory for shooting training

Regarding whether the relevant persons were wearing bulletproof vests at the time of the incident, the Ground Self-Defense Force stated that about 70 “Self-Defense Officer Candidates” participated in the shooting training this time, and about 50 Self-Defense Officers including the instructors were present. Wearing an iron helmet, but not wearing a bulletproof vest, there is no problem according to the regulations of the Ground Self-Defense Force.

It is worth noting that the Ground Self-Defense Force stated that the team members usually receive the live ammunition after entering the shooting range, and under the instructions of the team members in charge of guiding, put the live ammunition into the magazine, and finally put the live ammunition into the magazine after the shooter is positioned for shooting. Loaded the magazine, but the suspect should have loaded the magazine before positioning the shot.

The Ground Self-Defense Force stated that during the shooting training, several team members were responsible for the safety management of the shooting range, and how the suspect loaded the magazine has also become one of the focus of the investigation.

According to the Ground Self-Defense Force, the process of the incident on June 14 is as follows:

From 9 o’clock: Shooting training begins.

9:08: The suspect shoots at three people.

9:30: Gifu prefectural police arrived at the scene.

9:32: Police arrest the suspect.

9:50 to 53: 3 people who were shot were sent to the hospital.

10:45: 52-year-old self-defense officer confirmed dead.

11:23: The 25-year-old self-defense officer is confirmed dead, and another injured 25-year-old self-defense officer is being treated at the hospital.

TBS TV reported that Defense Minister Yasuichi Hamada issued a public apology after the incident. The Ministry of Defense stated that the suspect just joined the Self-Defense Forces in April this year; as for the self-defense members shooting with guns, it happened again since 1984.

(Editor in charge: Lu Yongxin)