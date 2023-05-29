NHK: North Korea notified Japan of plan to launch satellite – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin

13
- NHK: North Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- North Korea test-launched a missile by launching a satellite?The Japanese Defense Minister ordered to intercept | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Japan is preparing to destroy any North Korean missiles that violate its territory Lianhe Zaobao
- North Korea warns Japan of satellite launch day and warns that it will be destroyed when it approaches its airspace- International- Instant World | Sin Chew Daily
- North Korea prepares to launch “satellite” South Korean government sternly warns | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
