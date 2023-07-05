Nicaragua Government Closes Catholic Foundation, Confiscates Assets

Title: Nicaraguan Government Shuts Down Catholic Foundation, Seizes Assets

Subtitle: Ongoing crackdown on NGOs raises concerns about religious freedom

MEXICO CITY — The Nicaraguan government continues its campaign against social organizations, with the latest closure being the Catholic foundation Fraternidad Pobres de Jesucristo. The foundation, which had been providing aid to impoverished communities in the western province of León, had its assets forcefully transferred to the state. Four Brazilian nuns who were working with the organization had already left the country. This move comes as part of the government’s ongoing crackdown, resulting in the closure of over 3,300 NGOs in recent years.

The closure of the Fraternidad Pobres de Jesucristo was announced in an official publication, La Gaceta. The Nicaraguan Parliament, largely controlled by the ruling Sandinista Front, has been responsible for shutting down numerous organizations seen as opposing the government’s agenda. In this case, the closure was justified by the foundation’s failure to renew its board of directors and report financial statements over the past two years.

This action against the Catholic foundation aligns with the government’s broader strategy of targeting NGOs. The government of Daniel Ortega has been accused of preventing NGOs from updating their legal records with the Ministry of the Interior since 2020. The closure of the Fraternidad Pobres de Jesucristo has further raised concerns about transparency and accountability surrounding the management of funds by these organizations.

In addition to dissolving the foundation, the Ministry of the Interior has ordered the confiscation of their properties, authorizing the Attorney General’s Office to transfer ownership to the State of Nicaragua. Critics argue that these actions reflect the government’s hostility toward the Catholic Church, which has been subjected to unprecedented persecution in the country.

The strain between the Sandinista government and the Catholic Church has escalated in recent months. One of the bishops, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence. Bishop Álvarez’s refusal to be deported along with other political prisoners, as confirmed by President Ortega, led to his incarceration. Furthermore, the government has accused the Catholic Church of involvement in money laundering activities and canceled several bank accounts linked to parishes and dioceses.

These actions against the Catholic Church are viewed as retaliation for its perceived support of the 2018 social protests. President Ortega has accused the protests of being a failed coup attempt. Last year, the government suspended relations with the Vatican and expelled the apostolic nuncio Valdemar Sommertag, who had advocated for the release of political prisoners.

The closure of the Fraternidad Pobres de Jesucristo and the departure of the Brazilian nuns add to the exodus of religious figures from Nicaragua. Since 2018, 40 nuns and 77 priests, both foreign and Nicaraguan, have been forced to leave the country. This has resulted in the closure of numerous non-profit associations, leaving many vulnerable individuals without essential assistance. According to the NGO Fundación del Río, these closures have caused losses of $255 million, impacted 24,000 direct jobs, and affected 3.4 million Nicaraguans in need.

The continued crackdown on NGOs and religious organizations raises serious concerns about religious freedom in Nicaragua. Critics argue that the government’s actions are stifling civil society and undermining the country’s democratic principles. The international community and human rights organizations have called for the Nicaraguan government to respect freedom of expression and association, and to cease its targeting of religious institutions.