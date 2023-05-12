Nicaragua, President Ortega fired on the Red Cross. Indeed, he just dissolved it

You know the expression “Shooting the Red Cross”? I assume yes. And I also assume that you fully know the unequivocal meaning of this expression, used mostly in metaphorical terms. Whoever “shoots the Red Cross” is a vile and mediocre being, a faded version of the well-known Maramaldo That, At that time, killed “a dead man”; a pusillanimous bully who, to show off his strength – a strength he doesn’t actually possess – lashes out against the easiest and most defenseless of targets. Now: just that, shooting (and not metaphorically) at the Red Cross, is what, in Nicaraguahe did yesterday the pair of characters – a classic case, to stay with the idioms, of the well-known “God makes them and then pairs them” – who is from that country, from 16 yearsthe dictatorial leader.

I refer, of course, to the married couple Daniel Ortega e Rosario Murillorespectively president and vice president of that Sandinista Nicaragua which not so long ago, between 1979 and 1990, was for many and very good reasons symbol of liberation and hope. Just to refresh your memory: Daniel Ortega had been, in those years – first among equals between nine commanders who had led the insurrection against the long and bloody reign of the Somozas – president of a country which, after 43 years of a dictatorship first created and then supported by the US, had, among a thousand difficulties and many errors, sought new paths towards democracy. And that, precisely for this reason it had been, in the years of Ronald Reagan, targeted and attacked. To clarify, remaining in the initial metaphor. In those years the “Red Cross” in question was him, indeed, it was them, Daniel Ortega and his democratic Sandinista government. And it was against them that Uncle Sam, the great Maramaldo of Latin America, went shooting without restraint. Directly, as when in 1980 the Cia mined all the ports of the countryor indirectly, by organizing and funding – sometimes in defiance of US laws, as he demonstrated the Iran-contra scandal – guerrilla groups.

Now the parties seem to have, at least in part, reversed. In part, because if the shooter is now, in cahoots with his wife, the target of then, Daniel Ortega, the real victim of the shooting, the real sacrificial lamb, remains in reality the same: the people of Nicaragua, its unsatisfied need for democracy, freedom and justice. All within what is now, thanks to the Ortegas, no longer a metaphor, but a euphemism. Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo didn’t just shoot at the Red Cross (the real one, founded by Henry Dunant in 1863, after the battle of Solferino, in order to assist impartially, in the name of human dignity, the wounded of all wars). The Red Cross have it, in its Nicaraguan representation, simply closed, cancelled, suppressed and vilified, accusing her of “horrendous” crimes. And, while they were there, they also have – with a law approved by a puppet Parliament – seized all assets

What are the above “horrendous” and unforgivable crimes? Basically, having offered assistance to protesters who, in 2018, protested across the country, not only for the savage cuts to pensions and to the entire welfare system, but also against the unequivocal dictatorial-tyrannical drift of the country. How many people were killed in those days by the forces (regular or paramilitary) of the government is not known exactly. Approximate calculations – and approximate almost certainly by default – speak of at least 300 victims and many thousands of wounded. Those, precisely, that the Red Cross assisted.

For this reason, the Red Cross was kicked out. And before the Red Cross, a similar fate was, in practice, touched to all NGOs active in the country. How did we get to this point? How did the hopes of the 80s turn into the nightmare of this ambulance-shooting government? The story is long, sad and in almost every part downright infamous. So long, sad and infamous that it’s impossible to tell it all in the space of a post. Suffice it to say that the transfiguration of Sandinismo – a liberation movement – ​​into Orteghismo began immediately after the electoral defeat of 1990, with what went down in history as the “great pinata”, the fraudulent appropriation of state property by Ortega and his cronies. And it continued first through the progressive purge of the FSLN from any form of dissent (of the other eight commanders of the revolution, only the most mediocre, Bayardo Arcesurvived the organization of the party) and then through the infamous “pacto” with the super-corrupt government of Arnoldo German (“pacto” thanks to which Ortega avoided going to trial for the sexual torments inflicted on Zoilamerica, a minor stepdaughter). And finally, after the return to power, in 2007, of a Sandinismo which by then was no more than the disfigured image of itself, with the progressive enslavement of all the powers of the State and of all the economic levers.

It is in this guise – the dress of the masters – that yesterday the presidential couple shot at, indeed, “canceled” the Red Cross, involuntarily recalling an interesting historical parallel. In fact, the annals tell how, afterwards il catastrophic earthquake which, in December 1972, destroyed Managua, the last scion of the Somoza dynasty, Anastasio “Tachito” Somoza Debayle, had not fired on the Red Cross, but robbed the same (and, with the same, the people all in a moment of excruciating suffering). That is: how appropriate, to then review it on the free market, of much of the blood plasma sent to help the wounded of the tragedy.

Which of the two is worse? Shoot or steal? When in doubt, it is better to repeat what the death-defying protesters of 2018 shouted in all the squares of Nicaragua: “Ortega Somoza, they are the same thing”, Ortega, Somoza are the same thing. At least for now. Because the Ortega-Murillo couple seems, to all intents and purposes, ready to overtake…