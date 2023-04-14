The Nicaraguan government has expelled two nuns from the Sisters of Our Lady of the Orient and confiscated the monastery of the Cistercian nuns in San Pedro de Lovago.

(Vatican News Network)On April 12, two nuns of the Sisters of the Ming Sisters were expelled by Our Lady who served in a nursing home in Nicaragua. The two nuns, who are Costa Rican, ran the Rivas Sanctuary in 1958. They arrived in Costa Rica the afternoon of the day they were deported.

The previous day, April 11, the Nicaraguan government confiscated the monastery of the Cistercian nuns in San Pedro de Lovago, Chintales, and handed it over to the Nicaraguan National Center for Agricultural Technology Research.

The Cistercian nuns left the monastery on February 24 and arrived in Panama the next day. They belong to the Strict Cistercian Sisters, which came to Nicaragua from Argentina on January 20, 2001.

Last July, nuns from the Missionary Sisters of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta, were expelled from Nicaragua after the National Assembly revoked their legal status. At the start of Holy Week, Fr. Donaciano Alarcón, a Panamanian priest of the Congregation of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, was also excommunicated because he was bishop of Matagalpa and apostolic administrator of Estelí, Alvarez (Rolando Alvarez) Pray. Bishop Alvarez was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison and was imprisoned on February 9 this year after being placed under house arrest on August 19 last year.

Holy Week has been tough for Catholic groups after Nicaraguan President Ortega banned traditional public services during the week. In the country, more than 3,000 demonstrations were banned and about 20 people were arrested.

