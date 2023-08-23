Nicaraguan Government Cancels Legal Status of ‘Asociación Compañía de Jesús de Nicaragua’

Nicaraguan Government Cancels Legal Status of Jesuit Association for Alleged Law Violations

The official government publication, ‘La Gaceta’, has announced the cancellation of the legal status of the ‘Asociación Compañía de Jesús de Nicaragua’. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the association has allegedly broken the law by not reporting financial statements for the fiscal periods of 2020, 2021, and 2022, failing to provide detailed breakdowns of income and expenses, trial balance, and details of donations. Additionally, it is mentioned that the association’s board of directors expired in March 2020, violating the law and obstructing control and surveillance. As a result, the Attorney General of the Republic will oversee the transfer of the movable and immovable property of the Society of Jesus in Nicaragua to the State.

In a separate incident over the weekend, police and judiciary officials visited the Jesuit residence in Villa del Carmen and demanded that the Society of Jesus vacate the property, claiming it belonged to the government. Despite presenting documentation stating otherwise, the government agents forced the religious to evict the premises.

Furthermore, the directors of the Central American University (UCA) were accused of “terrorism” by a judge from Managua, who ordered the seizure of the university’s material and financial assets. The accusatory turn was notified to the authorities of the educational center, which contrasts with the freezing of their bank accounts earlier in August. The UCA and the Society of Jesus played a significant role in 2018 during civil society demonstrations against a reform of the social security system. The university served as a gathering point for marches organized by society against the government’s repression of dissidents.

This recent development reflects the ongoing tensions between the government of Daniel Ortega and civil society organizations in Nicaragua.