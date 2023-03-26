Home World Nick Cave announces tour with Colin Greenwood (Radiohead)
Nick Cave has announced a North American tour. Composer and leader of Bad Seedswhich released the spoken word “Seven Psalms” last year, he will perform in places like the Beacon Theatre from New York, the Orpheum Theatre of Los Angeles and the Massey Hall from Toronto. accompanying Cave in the bass in the shows will be Colin Greenwood of Radiohead. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

But before touring the world with Nick Cave, Colin Greenwood will accompany Tamino on his current tour. In fact, acting with him we can see him in the next edition of the Andalusian festival Cala Mijas.

