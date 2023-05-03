Home » Nick Cave confirms his presence at the coronation of King Charles III
Nick Cave will attend the king’s coronation Charles III and the queen consort, Camillaas king and queen of United Kingdom and of the kingdoms of Commonwealth. As the musician has declared, he does not care what others think about his decision to attend. In a new edition of his newsletter, “The Red Hand Files”, Cave he responded to four readers who asked (some in disbelief) why the musician chose to go to the coronation. “I’ll do this quickly because I have to decide what to wear for the coronation,” he joked. Cave.

The musician argued: “I am not a monarchist, nor am I an ardent republican; what I am also not so spectacularly indifferent to the world and the way it works, so ideologically captured, so moody, as to turn down an invitation to what will probably be the most important historical event in the UK of our era. Not just the most important, but the strangest, the rarest.”

Cave He also explained: “I guess what I’m trying to say is that, beyond the endless but necessary debates about abolishing the monarchy, I have an inexplicable emotional bond with the royals: their strangeness, the deeply eccentric nature of The whole thing so perfectly reflects the unique weirdness of Britain itself,” he explained. “I’m just drawn to those kinds of things: the strange, the mysterious, the staggeringly spectacular, the impressive.”

