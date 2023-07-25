Nick Cave is already finishing his next album

There is less and less left for the new album of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, that the band has been preparing since the beginning of the year.

Last year, Cave he said that he planned to write a new album once his touring commitments were over. Earlier this year, she confirmed that work was underway and shared some initial lyric ideas. Speaking to NME earlier this summer, Cave he described the new material as “so instantly interesting” as it was “different all the time”.

On his blog The Red Hand Files, where he often answers questions from fans, he said he would be taking a short break to finish the album. “I will continue to read all the letters that come in and I will be with you in spirit, but my responses may not be as regular or extensive in the coming weeks.”

He revealed that he started the creation process at 9am on New Year’s Day, and that during that first week he had written a few things “but they’re not very good, or maybe they are, it’s hard to tell,” he wrote, adding that for now the process is slow as a result of feeling lost, although he said it’s a situation he always faces when making a record. Speaking to NME this year about this new project, Cave said he didn’t think he and the band could create a basic rock and roll record, which already doesn’t know how to do it.

Nick Cave y The Bad Seeds released their latest studio album, “Ghosteen“, three years ago and in 2021 the group presented its compilation “B-Sides & Rarities (Part II)“. Since then, the musician has worked on collaborative musical, film and plastic arts projects. Last year, he recorded an LP with Warren Elis (“Seven Psalms“), premiered the documentary “This Much I Know to Be Trueand joined Brad Pitt in a sculpture exhibition.

On the other hand, the Australian musician has commented that a new album from the parallel garage rock project could also be possible. Grinderman.