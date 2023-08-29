Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, crítica de “Australian Carnage” (2023)

If there is a musician with whom it does not make sense to wonder about the need to register his live show and make cash with him, that is Nick Cave. His concerts are ceremonies, liturgies, sacrificial pyres in which he guts himself and gives himself conscientiously, without sparing a drop of sweat or a milligram of dedication. Bowling in which his music takes on another dimension.

Any mortal who has ever seen him live can attest to this, but also anyone who has paid attention to exemplary records such as “Live Seeds” (1993), “Live At The Royal Albert Hall” (1998), “The Abattoir Blues Tour” (2007) o “Live From KCRW” (2013). They were all recorded with different formations, and that is why this “Australian Carnage” (2023) also seems essential: it is the direct one that consecrates his alliance with Warren Ellishis great lieutenant of the last decade (as Mick Harvey or Blixa Bargeld were before), a central piece to understand the sound of all his records from a “Push The Sky Away” (2013) whose seminal role becomes clearer every day.

This recording was recorded on December 18, 2022 on the last of his three consecutive nights at the Sydney Opera House, the culmination of a 16-date tour of his native country, in a celebratory atmosphere (“Fucking Sydney! Crack the seats if you feel like it!”exclaims Cave in his first seconds, who even laughs at himself throughout the night before an overjoyed audience) that favors both reverence for the trilogy formed by “Carnage” (2021), “Ghosteen” (2019) y “Skeleton Tree” (2016) as to apparent whims such as the piano version of the “Cosmic Dancer” of T Rex or a light reading of “Breathless” (of the immeasurable “Abattoir Blues/The Lyre of Orpheus”2004).

Loss, faith, anger, love, pity, pain, sex and devotion in 18 songs that boil when they have to boil and soothe when they have to soothe, carried aloft by the communion between musicians and audience, making room for gravity and a certain spiritual depth only when they demand it. Another extraordinary live recording for a curriculum that is overflowing.

