Nick Kyrgios responded to Novak Djokovic | Sports

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic are now on excellent terms, but they cannot drink the drink that the Serb “owes” for almost a year.

Source: Profimedia

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic said after his victory at the start of the Serbian Open over Luka Van Asch (2:1) that he would like to coach Niko Kyrgios one day. And not only that, Djokovic said that he believed that he would The Australian won five Grand Slam titles with him in the team, however that pleasure would “fairly cost him”. It didn’t take long for Kyrgios to hear about Djokovic’s idea, so he contacted him via Instagram.

“Ha-ha, let’s go have a nice dinner and a few drinks instead,” wrote Kyrgios, thus reminding Djokovic that he still “owes him dinner” after the Wimbledon final.

Unfortunately, Kyrgios and Djokovic did not manage to see each other at the Australian Open, where the Australian did not participate due to injury (they only played a humanitarian match), and simply the schedule of the Serbian tennis player was too busy to have time to see his once biggest “hater”. For this reason, Kyrgios has been “chasing” Djokovic for months to meet and talk about what was between them before, which drastically improved during the hell that the Serbian tennis player went through in Melbourne in 2022.

Then Nick Kyrgios came to Novak Djokovic’s protection and proved to be a true friend, so it was even speculated that the two could play in doubles in Banja Luka. However, as the Australian got injured, that was not possible.

