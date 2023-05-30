Nick Nurse coach of Philadelphia | Sports

Philadelphia has a new coach.

Source: Profimedia

American coach Nick Nurse took over Philadelphia. The recent head of Toronto’s coaching staff, to whom he brought the title, agreed with the Sixers and will succeed Glenn Rivers, with whom the famous franchise failed to make a breakthrough – as well as with his predecessors.

“Both Phoenix and the Sixers have been in talks with Nurse’s agent, Andy Miller, but he ends up going to Philadelphia, primarily to coach NBA MVP Joel Embiid. Sixers president and general manager Daryl Morey has worked with Nurse, and Nurse has created a long history while working in Toronto and built a rivalry. Nurse was in demand on the “market”, and with his signature, the Sixers were able to bring in another title-winning coach, after previously working with Doc Rivers,” announced the most reliable NBA journalist Adrian Wojnarovski .

It sounds incredible, but a franchise as big as the Sixers hasn’t made a notable playoff run since Allen Iverson carried on his back in the grand final against the Lakers in 2001. Since that spring, “Phil” hasn’t made it past the conference semifinals, and it didn’t help nor Joel Embiid, who has been with the team since 2016 and has won only five series in six playoff appearances. Will they know better under Nursa?

It is interesting that the new coach of the Sixers is one of the biggest reasons why Philadelphia did not enter the conference finals when it was very close, in 2019. Then it lost to Toronto in the “masterpiece” with a basket by Kawhi Leonard, after the ball played unforgettably around the hoop , then passed through it. The next time after that, Philadelphia came close to skipping the second step in the summer of 2021, in the seventh game of the series against Atlanta, but then Ben Simmons was tragic, and Embiid publicly criticized him – as The MVP also criticized his teammates this season for the failure against Boston. Nurse will now teach Embiid and the rest of the team how to play winning basketball in the playoffs, something the Sixers have not known for decades.