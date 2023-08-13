Nickzzy, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

“Now I don’t cry” (Sony, 23) saw the light a few months ago. It is the first long duration of Nickzzythe man from Bilbao born in the Dominican Republic who, at barely nineteen years old, already has a million monthly listeners and collaborates with people like LiL CaKe or Polimá Westcoast.

“Now I don’t cry” it constitutes a before and after in the musical trajectory of the young artist, who seeks to explain his path of improvement. “We come from working on it and we want to be an inspiration for the kids. Seeing us there each time a little higher helps them to try to improve themselves “. When asked if he Nickzzy from a year ago he cried, laughs and responds sarcastically “The Nickzzy from before releasing the album didn’t cry, but this record is a way of saying that now everything is better and that we’ve surpassed ourselves.”

Nickzzy he began to get into the world of music at the age of sixteen, through the singer – and now his close friend – Rakeem. “I was able to meet him in person and I sang an acapella song for him in his studio. And that’s where it all started. Like when you have a crush on love, well the same in friendship. There was a friendly crush and we realized that we have the same goals. We want to motivate those who come after. When I was sixteen years old, seeing a Morad or a Beny Jr. at the top, a Quevedo or a Saiko, motivated me to think ‘Damn, I can get there too’”.

“Having made an album shows respect, that you have been able to create a big project with a sense”

Nickzzy He started out as a drill, but has managed to reveal a new side of that coin, opting for a more melodic and sincere drill in which there is room for romanticism and self-improvement. “It seems that you have to give the image of a thug, but I have tried to remove that. What identifies an artist is when he talks about his reality and not when he ghostly tells that he has never lived ”. Thanks to this, the artist has managed to gain a very loyal audience that identifies with his reality and appreciates that closeness, that honesty and that melody. This is demonstrated by the more than thirteen million reproductions of the songs from “Ahora no lloro”. Although not only has he given his own touch to drill, but he is also beginning to dare with different musical styles. In fact, this first album is a good example of it. “I wanted it to be a project to mark a stage in my career, to show that I really love music and I work in different styles. Having made an album shows respect, that you have been able to create a big project with a meaning”. A sort of letter of introduction to the music industry and before his audience, both the one who has seen him grow and the one who has discovered him with the album.

Regarding its diversification, Nickzzy He has shown that he doesn’t just have a talent for the drill. He has tried reggaetón, dancehall and afrobeat and does not reject any genre. “I’ll make you a bachata if necessary, and no problem. I try to break it in all rhythms ”. Although daring with new genres can always generate some controversy. “Some people tell me they want the Nickzzy from before, the one who drilled, but a change is always necessary. Every time I bring up a song I try to make it better than the last. That is the most important. In music you don’t live by doing the same. Either you innovate or you stay there. And your public will love you whether or not you do what you did before “. It is about losing shyness when experimenting. Nickzzy He acknowledges that it is working for him in the various genres that he has been testing. “If you tell me that I change from drill to reggaeton and that my reggaeton is shit… My colleagues and my mother, who are with me every day, have told me that in reggaeton I am a beast. If they tell me, I’ll shoot ahead. If it doesn’t come true, then I go back to my drill”. And it is that the drill will always be there to Nickzzy.“I will never stop drilling. It is that little jewel that you cannot let go of and that has given me what I have today”. When asked what style his audience wouldn’t expect from him, he seems to think, but he answers with conviction and a smile. “A strong Brazilian”.

;

At a time when many artists opt almost exclusively for the strategy of releasing singles, Nickzzy has opted for the traditional route. “You have to know how to stop and do things little by little, because when you go very fast on the road, you go up very fast and fall at the same time. Making an album is months of work that you could have dedicated to releasing loose music and continuing to rock it, but the best thing is to enjoy it. Go straight, have a slower process and that you can enjoy it”.

With a patient and calm demeanor, it seems that the artist is in no rush to climb the charts and is fully confident in whatever the future holds. “Even if things don’t work out, everything comes if it has to come”. Avoid making superficial collaborations or looking for the fast route. “I am a person who almost does not do feats, because I am interested in getting to know the people with whom I am sharing well, either for example right now with you. If you gave me a bad vibe, I obviously wouldn’t be sitting here.”. She laughs and I thank her for not leaving. Nickzzy is aware that there are ways in which it could go viral: “Now I shoot Quevedo and I get a hit, but you see… I prefer to have my process slow.” And it is that every trend is temporary, what goes up ends up going down and Nickzzy is building his career as he progresses. “I prefer to be an artist of a time than of a theme. Now I am on the basis that I can live from music and I am creating a slow process that people are liking “. is defined as “a singer who has achieved it, but who keeps trying”. Avoid trends and propose a clear example: “Look at the respect that a Dellafuente has, even if it is not sounding trending.”

“It never hurts for people to be aware of me”

Con “Now I don’t cry”, Nickzzy seems to have made a solemn niche within the Spanish urban scene. “There are people who are taking an interest in our project and are looking to see what our next move is. It never hurts for people to be aware of me “. She laughs, but quickly thanks him: “At nineteen years old, very few people are in this situation. My father, nineteen years old, I can already tell you that he was doing something else”. And it is that, at his age, the Dominican singer has a song, “No toy en Gente”, which exceeds twenty-five million listeners on Spotify. “The music thing was a simple nonsense that I started trying and I ended up liking it completely. My dream was not to be a singer, but I’m doing well. Although we all know that tomorrow you have to have a plan B”. He does not have it, but he is not afraid of what may happen in the future either. “I don’t have studies. I have no other way out, but I prefer to live today and tomorrow what has to happen will happen. If this ends, we will have to start again another way. I still find a sport that I love or a job that I love and I’m terrific.”

Looking at the cover of his new album, the boy standing in front of a wooden house looks familiar. “As the album is about self-improvement, I searched for the oldest thing I had and found this photo that shows the place where I grew up.” Nickzzy He lived in the Dominican Republic until he was ten years old, the age at which he crossed the pond to settle in Bilbao. “I come from a wooden house that was falling down, that snakes entered and you had to kill them. Going from that to coming here and having a good life, going to public school…”he comments, and takes the opportunity to thank his parents for their effort, who have given him a great opportunity. “Today I see myself as a singer and I think that I would never have touched a microphone there in my life.”

The name of Nickzzy It sounds more and more, so we will have to see where it will be in a while. He doesn’t even know it, but he does have a goal that he would like to achieve: fill a WiZink. “You see it like that and you say ‘gosh, a WiZink fired up going to see a Dominican’, but anything can happen.”