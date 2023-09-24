Ñico López Refinery Resumes Crude Oil Processing, Causing Gas Odor in Havana

The Ñico López Refinery in Cuba is set to resume crude oil processing on Friday, September 22, leading to the presence of a gas smell in various parts of the city. The announcement was made by the Cuba-Petroleum Union (CUPET), which also revealed the formation of a working group comprising specialists from the refinery, Manufactured Gas Company, Petroleum Research Center, Liquefied Gas Company, and Cuba-Petroleum Union.

The primary responsibility of this working group will be to monitor the air quality in areas where gas odor complaints are reported. They will evaluate the potential impact, address complaints, and keep the public informed about the situation. It is emphasized that customers using liquefied gas, manufactured gas, and the general population in Havana who detect a gas smell should report it promptly.

To report gas odor and seek assistance, individuals can contact the Manufactured Gas Company at the following telephone numbers: 72045252, 72045253, and 72076769. Alternatively, they can reach out through the company’s Telegram channel at https://t.me/EGMTC. The Liquefied Gas Company can be contacted at 77935888, 77935899, and 77935894. They also have a Telegram channel accessible at https://t.me/egaslicuado.

In related news, it has been reported that the smell of gas in Havana could also be attributed to maintenance work carried out by the Energas company.

