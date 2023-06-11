Nicola Sturgeon, the former Scottish prime minister arrested

LONDON – Former Scottish Premier Nicola Sturgeon was stopped by the police in what is a sensational breakthrough in the investigation into the finances of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP). Investigations that in recent weeks have already seen the detention of the husband of the former leader, that Peter Murrell president of the SNP, and of the party treasurer, Colin Beattie.

Sturgeon was held in police custody for seven hours before being released without charge but with the inquest continuing, for what appears to be a most inglorious end…