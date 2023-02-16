Loading player

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Wednesday that she will step down from her post as soon as her party, the Scottish National Party (SNP), names a successor. The news was interpreted by many commentators and people inside the party as a blow to the Scottish independence cause, the main political proposal of the SNP and of the current Scottish regional government led by Sturgeon.

“The most important consequence of his resignation is that the independence movement does not know what its next step will be”, he wrote for example Robert Shrimsley, chief analyst at the Financial Times on British affairs. «Today independence is a ship without a captain», he said instead to Politico Luke Graham, former adviser to the UK Prime Minister’s Office on UK internal cohesion.

The SNP has dominated Scottish politics for about fifteen years, during which time it managed both to hold a referendum on independence from the United Kingdom, in 2014, and to manage the political consequences of the No victory in that referendum, managing to to keep the question of independence at the center of the political debate. Much of the credit goes to Sturgeon. She took office as prime minister and leader of the SNP two months after the defeat in 2014, and for many years she was the credible and authoritative face of independence. It seems plausible that support for independence from the United Kingdom was also fueled by Sturgeon’s recognized administrative skills.

During the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish Government was often lauded for its cautious approach more in line with Western European countries than that of the British Government, which oversees England’s healthcare system (in Scotland, healthcare is an exclusive competence of the Scottish Government, and not of the central one). Throughout 2020 and well into 2021, Yes (i.e. independence) was ahead of No in polls on independence from the UK.

In May 2021 the SNP capitalized on this period by overwhelmingly winning the parliamentary elections in Scotland, but the problems started from then on. After the victory Sturgeon promised to hold a new referendum at the end of the pandemic, but it was immediately clear that the British government led by the Conservatives – whose assent is required – would not allow it. In November 2022, the UK Supreme Court confirmed that Scotland cannot request an independence referendum without the approval of the UK government or parliament. More or less in the same months, the Sturgeon government had other setbacks: such as the controversy over trans women convicted of rape held in women’s prisons, due to some guidelines approved by the government. Since mid-2021 in the polls for independence the Yes and the No they are practically equal.

Following the UK Supreme Court decision, Sturgeon had let it be known that the SNP’s new strategy for holding a referendum on independence would be to deal with the next UK parliamentary elections, due between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, as a “de facto referendum” on Scottish independence. If the SNP or the Greens, ie the two main pro-independence parties, had obtained a percentage above 50 per cent, Sturgeon would have started plans to make Scotland independent, regardless of a new referendum.

Within the party, the “de facto referendum” strategy had generated a great deal of skepticism, above all about the opportunity to further polarize Scottish public opinion and about the feasibility to truly gain independence. Now that Sturgeon steps down as prime minister and as party leader, it’s unclear where this strategy will end up.

In theory, a special meeting of the party would be scheduled for March to officially approve the “de facto referendum” strategy. But the Financial Times he observed that in the press conference in which he announced his resignation Sturgeon hinted that it would be wrong of him to force a decision by the party in such a delicate moment. A recent poll however indicated that around two-thirds of Scots they would be against to regard the forthcoming British parliamentary elections as a de facto referendum.

None of the main candidates to replace Sturgeon has gone overboard on the “de facto referendum” strategy. And in the Scottish newspaper The Herald political commentator David Bol he observed that anyone who comes after her will have to ask “how much of the support for independence was tied to Sturgeon’s impressive popularity”. In other words, whether it is even possible to imagine continuing to call for an independence referendum once Sturgeon no longer leads the party and the country.

It also remains to be seen whether the SNP will be able to guarantee a good level of administration even with Sturgeon’s successor. “From the outside, the SNP gives the impression of having a ruling class that is very good at governing”, he said a Reuters Anthony Wells, expert of the polling institute YouGov: “if this is no longer the case, the party and the pro-independence cause could suffer setbacks”.

Furthermore, while the SNP is experiencing this temporary moment of difficulty, other parties could try to take the stage and steal votes and support from it, indirectly damaging the pro-independence cause. The best prepared to do so seems to be the Scottish section of the Labor Party, which has been experiencing a moment of new popularity elsewhere in the UK. Scottish Labor are against independence but share several policy proposals with the SNP, and some of them they wish that Sturgeon was “the glue” that held the independence movement together, which therefore in his absence could be destined to crumble.