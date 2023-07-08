Nicolás Maduro Announces New Appointments in Military High Command

Title: Nicolás Maduro Announces Adjustments in Military High Command

Subtitle: New Commanders Appointed for Army, Navy, Bolivarian National Guard, and Militia

Date: July 7, 2023

Nicolás Maduro confirmed on Thursday an adjustment in the military high command of Venezuela, as new commanders were appointed for key branches of the Armed Forces. The announcement was made during a joint promotion act of the FANB (Bolivarian National Armed Forces).

“I have appointed a new Commander General of the Army, Major General José Antonio Murga Baptista. And Admiral (Neil) Villamizar Sánchez is appointed as commander of the Bolivarian Navy,” Maduro announced.

Additionally, Major General Elio Estrada was appointed as Commander of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), while Major General Javier Marcano Tábata was appointed as Commander of the Bolivarian Militia. Major General Santiago Infante was also ratified as the commander of the Military Aviation.

Despite the adjustments, there were no changes in the Ministry of Defense or in the Operational Strategic Command (Ceofanb), as Maduro confirmed the retention of general-in-chief Vladimir Padrino López as the Minister of Defense, who has held the position since 2014. General in Chief Domingo Hernández Lárez also retained his position as the strategic operational commander of the FANB.

The announcements confirmed earlier information provided by Rocío San Miguel, director of the NGO Control Ciudadano, which monitors the situation of the Venezuelan military. San Miguel had previously indicated that retirement was expected for the current commanders-in-chief of the Army, Navy, Bolivarian National Guard, and Militia.

The newly appointed Commander General of the Army, José Antonio Murga Baptista, replaces Major General Félix Osorio. Neil Villamizar Sánchez succeeds Admiral Alexander José Velásquez Bastidas as commander of the Bolivarian Navy. Elio Estrada takes over the role of Commander of the Bolivarian National Guard from Juvenal Fernández, and Javier Marcano Tábata replaces Major General Wistohor Chourio Andrade as Commander of the Bolivarian Militia.

These changes in the military high command reflect Maduro’s ongoing efforts to ensure the strength and reliability of the armed forces. The appointments aim to maintain stability and continuity within the FANB while rejuvenating key leadership positions.

