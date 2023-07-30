Home » Niger, assault on the French embassy. Macron: «Immediate response to attacks». Ultimatum African leaders
Niger, assault on the French embassy. Macron: «Immediate response to attacks». Ultimatum African leaders

Niger, assault on the French embassy. Macron: «Immediate response to attacks». Ultimatum African leaders

Army disperses crowds of protesters in support of junta that seized power in Niger in coup this week and that today, July 30, thousands marched through the streets of the capital, Niamey, waving Russian flags, invoking the name of the Russian president and forcefully denouncing the former French colonial power.

Protesters marched through the city to the French embassy, ​​where a door was set on fire, according to witnesses who were at the embassy.

President Emmanuel Macron “will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests” in Niger. He lets the Elysée know, according to what the French media report. “Anyone who attacks French citizens, the army and diplomats will see France respond immediately and unshakeably,” adds the presidency.

Thousands of pro-junta protesters gathered this morning in front of the French embassy in Niamey, the capital of Niger, after Paris suspended aid following the coup.

Some even tried to enter the building, an AFP reporter said at the scene. Others tore down the plaque reading ‘French Embassy in Niger’, before trampling it and replacing it with Russian and Nigerien flags. “Long live Putin”, “Long live Russia”, “Down with France”, protesters shout.

