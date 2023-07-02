Niger changes the national anthem and shows a certain intolerance for the French father-master

The previous one was called The Nigerian and was regarded as the national anthem. The years of independence are advancing and on August 3 there will be 63, more than the life expectancy of citizens, which stands at 58, including women. The National Assembly, a few days ago, ratified the choice of the new anthem that replaces what the children sang at school, before sporting events and on many official occasions. The suppressed hymn was written in 1961 by a French composer named Maurice Albert Thiriet and it seemed unsuitable to represent what the country has experienced in the meantime.

The English writer George Orwell remembered it in his best known work, 1984. “Whoever has power over the present has power over the past and whoever has power over the past has power over the future”. The idea of ​​the new anthem, in fact, springs from the malaise of a post-independence that the anthem had not been able to glimpse, marked as it was by the spirit of the time. In fact, the text spoke of ‘proud and gratitude for the new freedom’ as if it had been the fruit of a prodigal gift from the colonial power. In a context in which the presence of the French ‘father-master’ is felt with a certain impatience, this appeared unacceptable.

The progress of the Republic, in the context of generalized insecurity of the neighboring countries and within the country itself, has prompted the legislators to create a commission to review the text and music of the classic hymn to model it on the new sensitivities. Not by chance, therefore, the text in question speaks of brothers and sisters comand children of the same country who, for the honor of the same, embody the strength, perseverance and all the virtues of the ancestors, intrepid, determined and proud warriors. The defense of the homeland at the price of blood so that Niger becomes a symbol of dignity, like an emblem of growing Africa.

The hymn ends with the heartfelt invitation to carry the country’s flag aloft so that under the sky of Africa and elsewhere a world of justice, peace and progress may be built together. Then Niger, a country of peace, free, strong and united, will be the pride of Africa. Precisely in this, according to the authors of the text, consists the honor of the homeland, which offers the title to the anthem of the Republic. A Republic founded on the honor due to its citizens starting with those who have not yet discovered they are. The national anthem has therefore turned into Anthem of the Republic and therefore in an entity that wants to be founded on sovereignty.

The latter, as everywhere, is fugitive because it was confiscated, expropriated or sold off very often by those who could and should have guaranteed it. The political class and the intellectual class, as well as that of the Big Traders of the System of plunder and dispossession who are, in reality, its main proponents and accomplices. Honour, dignity and sovereignty are inseparable and together constitute the raison d’être of the Republic as a sphere in which the good of the weak and the poor is safeguarded and promoted. The honor of the Fatherland implies actual recognition and therefore political, of the honor reserved for those to whom it has so far been denied. When even the children of the poor are sovereign and respected citizens of the Republic, then the anthem can be sung shameless.

Niamey, July 2, 2023

