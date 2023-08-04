Niger, coup plotters cancel military agreements with France. Flop of the Ecowas negotiations

Listen to the audio version of the article

The “National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland”, the coup junta of Niger, has announced the cancellation of the commercial cooperation agreements with France and ensures a response to “any aggression” from the outside: a reference to the military intervention that l ‘Ecowas, the West African community of economies, threatens if order is not restored by the August 6 deadline.

The break with Paris was communicated on television by the military spokesman Amadou Abdramane, accentuating the rift between the junta headed by General Tchiani and the (former) African and European partners. Ecowas is maintaining its package of sanctions against the new leaders in Niamey, including cutting electricity to Niger, while attempts at dialogue have resulted in nothing: the delegation sent by the organization to the Niger capital is left without having met either Tchiani himself or the ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

The ultimatum in deadlines and the closure of the coup plotters

The cancellation of the agreements and the negotiation flop exacerbate Niger’s isolation, more than a week from blitz resulting in the dismissal of Bazoum: the first president elected democratically in 2021, considered a fundamental ally for the EU and the US in a region under the check of jihadist violence and a wave of coups that swept Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali between 2020 and 2022. France currently deploys 1,500 soldiers in the country, at the heart of international missions that had attempted to preserve the balance in the last foothold of stability in the Sahelian region. Paris’s appeals for the reinstatement of Bazoum have failed, with accusations of interference in the Elysée echoed in street demonstrations against Paris and in favor of an intervention by Russia.

The junta of Tchiani, the former presidential guard who hatched the coup, has shown no signs of openness towards the mediation proposals and rejects the sanctions inflicted by the ECOWAS bloc of countries. The most robust is the cut in electricity supplies to Nigeria, where 70% of Nigerien electricity comes from, after the imposition of a no-fly zone and the blocking of trade flows. The junta does not even seem shaken by the ultimatum imposed by the current leader of Ecowas, the Nigerian president Bola Tinubu, to avoid a direct confrontation between the armed forces of the club of West African countries and the putschists. The community has set a seven-day deadline, expiring on August 6, to return power to Bazoum and dismantle the military leaders who have taken over from him.

Bazoum: I hostage, coup with devastating effects

Bazoum himself signed an editorial in the US newspaper Washington Post, declaring himself a “hostage” and asking for the restoration of order overrun by the coup d’état. The ousted president points out that international aid contributes 40% of the Nigerian national budget. The flow of money will stop “if the coup is successful,” says Bazoum, suggesting that the maneuver is still ongoing. “The coup d’état launched against my government by a faction of the army on July 26 has no justification – writes Bazoum – And it could have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the whole world“.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

