Niger: coup plotters isolated, even Moscow calls for moderation – News

The ball bounces more and more in the field of Ecowas, the economic community of West African states, delegated by vocation and by compact indication by the western chancelleries to unravel the intricate skein of Niger, with the coup military junta isolated from Europeans and Americans and observed with caution even by Moscow which is asking for moderation despite the pro-Putin enthusiasm that is raging in the streets of Niamey. Meanwhile, the new strongman Abdourahamane Tchiani goes his way and orders the arrest of four ministers and Fourmakoye Gado, leader of the president’s party.

The request for the reinstatement of the legitimate government comes from all fronts that are apprehensive about the drift of one of the last Western partners in the Sahel region, however partially reassured by the first online post-coup photo of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, according to some sources detained in his residence, portrayed smiling and in good health with the president of neighboring Chad Mahamt Idriss Deby arrived in Niger “to explore all avenues and find a peaceful solution to the crisis.” The United States “supports Ecowas in defending the constitutional order in Niger. The legitimate and democratically elected government must be reinstated immediately,” says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“The EU supports all the measures adopted by Ecowas as a reaction to the coup d’état that took place in Niger and will support them quickly and decisively”, echoed the EU High Representative Josep Borrell. And it was precisely with Borrell, as well as with his French colleague Catherine Colonna, that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani had a telephone conversation, underlining how Italy is “at the forefront of tackling the crisis” and does not recognize the military junta. Rome wants a diplomatic solution and is working on an agreement “to avoid bloodshed”, added the head of the Farnesina while in the afternoon at Palazzo Chigi there was a meeting between the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Tajani himself, the minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano and the heads of Intelligence.

Italy – it was specified at the end of the meeting – “hopes for a negotiated solution to the crisis and the constitution of a government recognized by the international community”.

The Kremlin is also “favorable” to the “rapid restoration of the rule of law” and to “restraint on all sides so that there are no victims”, through the mouth of spokesman Dmitri Peskov who takes the opportunity to make a sharp distinction with the line interventionist and warmonger than usual Yevgeny Prigozhin. Moscow’s considerations “should not be put on the same semantic level” as those made by the leader of the Wagner Group, Chisel Peskov. And the reference is to the statements made in recent days in which Prigozhin had applauded the coup and had nominated his candidates to “restore order”.

To give a hand to the diplomatic work, the real one, also the cut of aid that could bring Niger to its knees, China permitting. “The unacceptable attack on the democratically elected government puts at risk” the “deep ties” between the EU and Niger, attacks the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Germany announces the suspension already last week “of all funds in Niamey.

France also welcomes the mediation initiatives of Ecowas as it strengthens security measures around its embassy which was stormed by protesters on Sunday. In the dock for the colonial past and for the ‘neocolonial’ present, Paris was accused by the putschists of wanting to “intervene militarily” to resettle Bazoum. A response to President Emmanuel Macron who had announced zero tolerance and an immediate reaction in the event of attacks “against the French and their interests”. Paris would have no problem deploying its special forces, even if Minister Colonna returns the accusations of a possible intervention to the sender. In the meantime, Crosetto’s net no comes from Italy, who looks favorably on maintaining the European contingents stationed in the country. And he warns of the potential “exploding effects” of an “intervention by white Europeans”. “The task of the West – the defense chief reiterates – is not to throw petrol, but to throw water on the fire”.

