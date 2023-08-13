Niger, coup plotters “open to diplomatic channels”

The coup plotters in Niger have reportedly agreed to negotiate with the West African group of states Ecowas. This was announced today by the head of a delegation of Islamic religious, the Nigerian sheik Bala Lau, after a meeting with the new ruler of Niger, General Abdourahmane Tiani. The Nigerian delegation visited the capital of Niger, Niamey on Saturday. Sheikh Lau said all issues had been discussed, including Ecowas’ request to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted in the July 26 coup.

Tiani assured them that the doors are open for a diplomatic and peaceful solution to the issue. For his part, Tiani defended the reasons for the coup. The military regime in Niger has said it is available to resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels: the head of a delegation of Nigerian religious reported on Sunday, the day after his visit to Niamey. General Abdourahamane Tiani “declared that his door was open to explore the path of diplomacy and peace in order to resolve” the crisis, Sheikh Bala Lau, head of the mediation mission carried out with the country, said in a press release. agreement by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu (who is also the current president of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS)

